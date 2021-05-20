Foreigner held for child prostitution, human trafficking

MANILA, Philippines — A foreigner claiming to be a citizen of the former Yugoslavia was arrested in Compostela, Cebu yesterday for seven counts of child prostitution and eight counts of violation of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Pampanga Regional Trial Court 61 Judge Bernadita Gabitan Erum issued the warrants for Steve Hidosan, who claimed to be a canine trainer for the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Rennan Oliva, National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas regional director, said they served the warrants at the residence of the suspect in Barangay Canamucan.

No bail was recommended for the human trafficking cases. Bail for each count of child prostitution was set at P200,000. – /The Freeman