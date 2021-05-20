



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Foreigner held for child prostitution, human trafficking

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Hazel Mascardo (The Philippine Star) - May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A foreigner claiming to be a citizen of the former Yugoslavia was arrested in Compostela, Cebu yesterday for seven counts of child prostitution and eight counts of violation of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.



Pampanga Regional Trial Court 61 Judge Bernadita Gabitan Erum issued the warrants for Steve Hidosan, who claimed to be a canine trainer for the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.



Rennan Oliva, National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas regional director, said they served the warrants at the residence of the suspect in Barangay Canamucan.



No bail was recommended for the human trafficking cases. Bail for each count of child prostitution was set at P200,000. – /The Freeman


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHILD PROSTITUTION
                                                      HUMAN TRAFFICKING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands scramble for Pfizer jabs in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands scramble for Pfizer jabs in Manila


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of people swarmed at a vaccination site offering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs in Manila yesterday, prompting police...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP deploys medical reserves to Quezon City vaccine sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP deploys medical reserves to Quezon City vaccine sites


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We will continue to coordinate and assess the situation with the Department of Health and our LGUs to determine other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BFP nurses deployed to 12 Metro Manila hospitals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BFP nurses deployed to 12 Metro Manila hospitals


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Fire Protection deployed yesterday 63 nurses to augment personnel of 12 hospitals managing COVID-19 cases in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bersong Euro-Pinoy goes to Zamboanga
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The European Union brings the “Bersong Euro-Pinoy” literary festival to this city on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flashfloods hit General Santos City, South Cotabato areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flashfloods hit General Santos City, South Cotabato areas


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The disaster risk reduction management councils in General Santos City and in South Cotabato have dispatched emergency responders...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila buys more Tocilizumab vials for COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila buys more Tocilizumab vials for COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government has purchased 500 additional vials of Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brion named PhilJa chancellor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brion named PhilJa chancellor


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has appointed retired associate justice Arturo Brion as chancellor of the Philippine Judicial Academy, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Napolcom approves recruitment of 17,000 cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Napolcom approves recruitment of 17,000 cops


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The National Police Commission has approved the recruitment of more than 17,000 police officers this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 18 probed for Tondo boxing match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
18 probed for Tondo boxing match


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
At least 18 people are being investigated by the Manila Police District for holding a street boxing match in Tondo on Sunday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Makati, Red Cross open isolation facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makati, Red Cross open isolation facility


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Makati government, in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, has converted unused dormitories at the Makati Science...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with