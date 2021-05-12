San Juan starts inoculating citizens with Pfizer vaccine
MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City started inoculating its citizens with Pfizer BioNTech-made vaccines Wednesday after the city government received 11,700 doses of the vaccine from the Department of Health the day before.
In a statement sent to reporters, the local government unit said that those who fall under the A1 (medical frontliners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidity) categories could avail of the new vaccines.
A total of 5,850 San Juaneños will get the Pfizer jab, it said, while the city targets around 500 doses of this brand to be administered by the end of the day.
To recall, this is the first batch from the 193,050 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility distributed to COVID-19 high-risk areas.
“Months before we had the Pfizer vaccine, we have prepared for this and already rented an ultra-cold freezer to store them properly. We opted to rent instead of buying one since it is much more economical and allowed us to spend our budget wisely and use the savings for other COVID-related activities,” Mayor Francis Zamora said in the statement.
“This vaccine is fragile. Each dose of it is like gold. We don't want it to go to waste when citizens can benefit from it. Our health officers underwent proper training on how to handle it to maintain its high efficacy,” the mayor also said.
San Juan vaccination capacity increases, LGU says
Currently, San Juan has vaccinated a total of 13,085 people, including:
- 8,620 who have received their first dose of Sinovac with 3,801 already able to get their full dose.
- 2,460 others received their first dose of AstraZeneca.
The city also disclosed its remaining vaccine stores ready for inoculation as follows:
- 10,075 doses of the China-made Sinovac, with 595 second doses administered Wednesday.
- 12,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine
- 2,460 will be allocated for the second dose of the first batch of San Juaneños who got the AstraZeneca jab
- 9,540 allocated for the first dose of another batch of San Juan residents and frontliners, 802 of them are scheduled today.
After previously vaccinating between 600 and 800 individuals per day, the city said it can inoculate over 1,500 daily with the new vaccines.
This number, the city government said, can be further increased to around 3,000 a day in multiple sites once the city gets it 100,000 doses of city-procured AstraZenca vaccines.
As of May 11, the LGU said it was able to bring down its active cases to 268 from its highest recorded cases of 1,226 last April 12.
Other LGUs secure Pfizer jabs
The Pasay City local government is also expecting 1,170 Pfizer doses good for 585 people later Wednesday night, while Manila City will be handing out 210 doses of the same on Thursday morning.
Muntinlupa City also said it expects to receive 7,000 doses of the vaccine, assuring its citizens in a statement of its readiness for the cold-chain management of the jabs. No timeline was provided.
Quezon City also told reporters it had secured Pfizer vaccines good for 5,800 individuals with barangay-assisted vaccination set to begin Thursday.
To date, the Department of Health has recorded 1,118,359 coronavirus infections in the country, 53,214 of which are still classified as active cases.
— Franco Luna
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.
"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.
- Latest
- Trending