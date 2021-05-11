#VACCINEWATCHPH
Erring Caloocan resort also lacks DOT accreditation
In this May 9, 2021 photo Caloocan city government padlocks the gate of Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Bagumbong for allowing guests despite the implementation of MECQ.
Caloocan City PIO/Released via Marc Jayson Cayabyab/Twitter

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday said the erring resort in Caloocan City, operating despite the implementation of a ban on leisure activities in areas under modified general community quarantine, is also not DOT-accredited.

“Upon verification, the resort was also found to be operating without DOT accreditation,” the department said in a statement.

On Sunday, several media outlets reported photos showing crowding and swimming activities at the Gubat sa Ciudad Resort in Barangay 171 (Barangay Bagumbong), Caloocan City.

Caloocan City Oscar Malapitan then ordered the closure of the erring resort as it was found to violate the health and safety protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

He also ordered the revocation of the establishment’s business permit.

The DOT then lauded Malapitan for the swift and resolute action against the violating resort.

The department likewise reminded the public of the importance of transacting with DOT-accredited establishments.

“The DOT accreditation is an assurance that a tourism enterprise has complied with the minimum standards for the operation of tourism facilities and services,” it said.

It also called on the public to engage in responsible tourism by observing the health and safety protocols implemented based on the various community quarantine classifications imposed by the respective local government units.

Under the MECQ, indoor recreational centers like swimming pools are still prohibited from operating.

The IATF-EID said leisure and recreational establishments are only allowed in areas under the less strict quarantine phases general community quarantine and Modified GCQ.

