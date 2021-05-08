MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 beds in the lone public hospital in Mandalyong City is 69 percent occupied, Mayor Carmelita Abalos said yesterday.

Abalos said 52 of the 75 COVID-19 beds at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center are occupied.

Last March, she said the city hall increased the hospital’s number of COVID-19 beds from 56 to 75 in compliance with the national government’s directive to add more space for patients infected with the virus.

There are 996 active COVID-19 cases in Mandaluyong. The barangays with the most number of infections are Mauway with 158; Plainview, 83; Barangka Ilaya, 58; Addition Hills, 65, and Barangka Itaas, 65.

Since last year, Mandaluyong has recorded 14,349 COVID-19 cases with 367 deaths and 12,986 recoveries.