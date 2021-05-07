#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pampanga priest in viral video relieved

Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - May 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The archdiocese of San Fernando, in Pampanga has relieved a priest accused of having an affair with a married woman.

Archbishop Florentino Lavarias said the priest, who was seen in a video that went viral while he was being confronted by the husband of the woman, was prohibited from holding mass pending an investigation into the incident.

“The RCASF (Roman Catholic Archbishop of San Fernando) reserves the right to take appropriate actions as a more thorough investigation progresses after the receipt of a formal complaint from the concerned party,” Lavarias said.

He appealed to the public to respond ”with introspective concern and earnest prayers” to the parties involved as he asked the faithful to respect their privacy and rights, “especially as they seek to deal with a sensitive and complex issue with divine guidance and in the most Christian way possible.”

Lavarias said the archdiocese continues to reach out to the parties involved “with the ultimate objective of seeking the truth and offering pastoral guidance and support.”

The man was shown in the video “surrendering” his wife to the priest, whom he called a snake and a homewrecker.

The priest was heard apologizing while the man reminded him of the 10th commandment ”not to covet thy neighbor’s wife.”

