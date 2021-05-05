4 slain in Nueva Ecija drug stings

MALOLOS, Philippines — Four drug suspects were killed in drug stings in Nueva Ecija on Monday night.

Police said Dominic Yabut and Jesus Pelmoka engaged anti-narcotics agents in a shootout in Barangay Dalampang in Cabanatuan City.

John Patrick Lozano and Christian de Jesus allegedly drew their guns when they sensed they had transacted with undercover agents in Barangay Caanawan in San Jose City.

Three caliber .38 revolvers and a caliber .45 pistol were among those allegedly recovered from the fatalities.

In Bulacan, Alexander de Naga yielded 500 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million in a sting in Barangay Mojon in this city on Monday night, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Luzon director Christian Frivaldo said.