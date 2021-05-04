#VACCINEWATCHPH
Malabon resort closed over baptismal party

Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - May 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A private resort in Malabon City was shut down on Sunday for holding a baptismal party, which violated the ban on mass gatherings during the pandemic.

Mayor Antolin Oreta III yesterday reminded his constituents that resorts are still not allowed to operate under the modified enhanced community quarantine.

The private swimming pool in Barangay Maysilo owned by Ma. Theresa Cruz, said to be a physician, opened for a baptismal party that was attended by 20 people.

The resort was ordered closed for operating without a business permit, city hall said.

Oreta reminded the public that resorts and other leisure centers are still not allowed to operate to curb the spread of the virus.

“Mass gatherings remain prohibited during any occasion as COVID-19 cases continue to rise,” he said.

