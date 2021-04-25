#VACCINEWATCHPH
QCPD yet to respond to city notice to explain red-tagging of community pantries
Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo distribute free lugaw or rice porridge to people lining up at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City on Friday, April, 23, 2021.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

QCPD yet to respond to city notice to explain red-tagging of community pantries

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2021 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District has yet to respond to the Quezon City government's letter for it to explain social media poists red-tagging community pantries, dozens of which have been put up in the city.

This was confirmed to Philstar.com by lawyer Ralph Calinisan, executive director of the Quezon City People's Law Enforcement Board. 

To recall, the QC PLEB sent a letter to the QCPD asking for a formal explanation on its posts linking community pantries to the communist insurgency on social media. The practice, known as red-tagging, has led to harassment and violence, according to the Commission on Human Rights and the UN rights office.

It was red-tagging that prompted Ana Patricia Non, who put up the first community pantry in Maginhawa, to close up shop for the day out of fear for her volunteers' safety. 

"In relation to the alleged red-tagging incident re: the community pantry in Maginhawa, we are asking you to submit an explanation on the matter," the letter sent to Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, QCPD director, read. 

"We are also requiring you to submit an explanation on the use of the QCPD Facebook page for matters which appear to perpetuate red-tagging. We are expecting your response soonest."

Philstar.com has reached out to QCPD for comment but has yet to receive a response. The police district's public information office has also dodged questions from reporters on the letter. 

READ: Harassment of community pantries leads to clamped operations

"The People's Law Enforcement Board of Quezon City will investigate the apparent red-tagging incident on the organizers of the Community Pantry in Maginhawa. It is beyond comprehension why allegedly certain members of our PNP approached them to ask for the organizer's cellphone number and her affiliations," Calinisan said in a text message immediately after the incident. 

"In Quezon City, abusive cops will not be tolerated. We will investigate this matter and get to the bottom of this."

QCPD earlier admitted that its social media team should "be more circumspect and sensitive in their functions to protect the interest of the people." But the same online personnel only got a "reminder" after it linked community pantries to communist rebels. 

Even the Philippine National Police was prompted to issue a statement expressing support for community pantries and denying its officials were ordered to profile community pantry organizers. But accounts of intimidation by police have only continued to pile up on social media since then. 

READ: Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers

Asked what other recourse PLEB can do in the absence of a formal complaint, Calinisan said: "Separate cases can also he filed for their non-action. Negligence cases among others."

"I believe that the QCPD will be enlightened as they are, and should be our friends and partners in peace and order and in nation-building," he said. 

"Our main objective isn't even to discipline them. Our objective is to know the truth. And this thing in Maginhawa is the battle for the soul of the nation, as problems are sprouting all over the country," he also said in a text message on Friday. 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines. 

