4-year-old among 61 new COVID-19 cases in Lipa City

LIPA CITY, Batangas — (The Filipino Connection) The City Health Office logged 61 new cases of the coronavirus disease Friday, bringing the total number to 3461, with 762 active cases.

Among those who tested positive was a 4-year-old girl from Barangay Sabang. The patient is asymptomatic or had no signs or symptoms of the disease.

Health authorities are already conducting contact tracing and investigation of the patient’s close contacts.

Earlier, Mayor Eric Africa said that the city government has already converted three schools, including GB Lontok Memorial School in Sabang into an isolation facility for mild COVID-19 cases after the 200-bed Lipa Academy of Sports Culture and Arts went full capacity.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients recovered Friday, increasing the total to 43. The death toll now stands at 162 after four more patients died of the disease.

Of the city’s 72 barangays, Barangay Sabang has the most number of COVID infections with 75, followed by Tambo with 46 and Inosluban, 45.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Batangas province has 21,666 confirmed COVID cases, 4223 active cases, 664 deaths and 16,779 recoveries.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.