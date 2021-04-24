#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
4-year-old among 61 new COVID-19 cases in Lipa City
Artist's rendition of coronavirus
geralt via Pixabay

4-year-old among 61 new COVID-19 cases in Lipa City

Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 6:00pm

LIPA CITY, Batangas — (The Filipino Connection) The City Health Office logged 61 new cases of the coronavirus disease Friday, bringing the total number to 3461, with 762 active cases.

Among those who tested positive was a 4-year-old girl from Barangay Sabang. The patient is asymptomatic or had no signs or symptoms of the disease.

Health authorities are already conducting contact tracing and investigation of the patient’s close contacts.

Earlier, Mayor Eric Africa said that the city government has already converted three schools, including GB Lontok Memorial School in Sabang into an isolation facility for mild COVID-19 cases after the 200-bed Lipa Academy of Sports Culture and Arts went full capacity.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients recovered Friday, increasing the total to 43. The death toll now stands at 162 after four more patients died of the disease.

Of the city’s 72 barangays, Barangay Sabang has the most number of COVID infections with 75, followed by Tambo with 46 and Inosluban, 45.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Batangas province has 21,666 confirmed COVID cases, 4223 active cases, 664 deaths and 16,779 recoveries.

 

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
QC gov't to pay for burial of man who died at community pantry
QC gov't to pay for burial of man who died at community pantry
1 day ago
The Quezon City government on Friday said it would shoulder the burial expenses of a senior citizen who passed away while...
Nation
fbfb
Guevarra hits PNP clearance for DOLE transactions
Guevarra hits PNP clearance for DOLE transactions
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday questioned a proposal by the Philippine National Police to require a national...
Nation
fbfb
5 San Juan vaccination hub employees get COVID-19
5 San Juan vaccination hub employees get COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Five employees of the FilOil Flying V Center, also known as the San Juan arena, where the city government has been rolling...
Nation
fbfb
Para&ntilde;aque turns to online cash aid disbursement
Parañaque turns to online cash aid disbursement
18 hours ago
Starting next month, the almost 10,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Parañaque...
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
25 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
South Cotabato T'boli residents benefit from solar power program
South Cotabato T'boli residents benefit from solar power program
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Ethnic T’boli villagers got from the government solar power generating sets, among them women weaving T’nalak...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City strongly urges community pantries to coordinate with barangays
Quezon City strongly urges community pantries to coordinate with barangays
4 hours ago
No permits are required to set up a community pantry in Quezon City, but those who do want to organize one are “strongly...
Nation
fbfb
Man dies at actress&rsquo; community pantry
Man dies at actress’ community pantry
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A senior citizen died while waiting in line at a community pantry organized by actress Angel Locsin in Quezon City, which...
Nation
fbfb
Lawmakers push for motorcycle taxi law
Lawmakers push for motorcycle taxi law
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Congressmen are calling for the immediate passage of the measure that will legitimize and regulate motorcycle ride-hailing...
Nation
fbfb
Manila releases P51 M for seniors’ allowance
By Jose Rodel Clapano | April 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has released P51 million for the monthly allowance of the city’s senior citizens.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with