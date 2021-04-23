#VACCINEWATCHPH
QC gov't to pay for burial of man who died at community pantry
People line up at a community pantry set up along Maginhawa in Quezon City on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The pantry aims to help alleviate hunger during the COVID-19 lockdown by letting people have what they need for the kitchen while others are also welcome to donate.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Friday said it would shoulder the burial expenses of a senior citizen who passed away while queuing at a community pantry. 

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of Mr. Rolando dela Cruz, 67 years old, who perished during a community pantry organized by actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement sent to reporters. 

QC police in a report said Dela Cruz died due to "natural causes" after he "fainted while waiting for his turn."

Locsin, who urged people to abide by social distancing protocols at least twice prior to the incident, has since apologized and discontinued her community pantry. 

INTERAKSYON: ‘No harm intended’: Angel Locsin apologizes for commotion at birthday community pantry

"While Quezon City will continue to throw its full support behind community pantry initiatives, this unfortunate incident should serve as an important reminder for organizers to please be reminded of my appeal to coordinate all efforts with the barangay, and if necessary, with the LGU," Belmonte said.  

"Advanced coordination will allow all stakeholders to be proactive, rather than reactive." 

Lines at community pantries have been long since they started sprouting in April, organized by private citizens looking to assist Filipinos who have been living under the world's longest lockdown.

Although cases surged last month and forced the government to revert Metro Manila and nearby areas to the strictest form of community quarantine, financial aid to the poor was scant at P1,000 per person and no more than P4,000 per family. 

READ: Community pantries pop up as people wait for government aid | LIST: Local governments throw support behind community pantries

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

