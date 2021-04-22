New COVID-19 Shield head named

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas has appointed Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz as the new commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

Vera Cruz, PNP’s deputy chief for operations, replaced Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag who will retire on April 24.

The JTF COVID Shield is tasked to implement quarantine protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. It is composed of personnel from the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection and barangay watchmen.

“As the new commander of the task force, I expect Lt. Gen. Vera Cruz to continue the programs of the previous commander and enforce strict quarantine rules to avoid virus transmission,” Sinas said in a statement.

Sinas and Vera Cruz both belong to the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988.

Prior to his appointment as the No. 3 man in the PNP, Vera Cruz was the chief, directorial staff of the police force.

Vera Cruz will retire from the police service on March 8, 2022.