2 shot dead in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting in Barangay Bel-Air, Makati yesterday.

Probers have yet to identify the fatalities, who died at the scene.

Initial reports said the victims’ Toyota Hi-ace van (ADA-1463) was parked in front of a Korean restaurant at the corner of Jupiter Street and Makati Avenue when the assailant approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Witnesses told probers that the suspect fled in a gray car with license plate MDO-1772 after the attack.

According to a radio report, the male victim wore a jacket with the initials of the National Bureau of Investigation.