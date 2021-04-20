#VACCINEWATCHPH
20 sailors missing from cargo vessel grounded in Surigao del Norte
This photo shows the cargo vessel LCT Cebu Great Ocean, which was involved in a maritime incident in Surigao del Norte. Some 20 crew members were reportedly missing.
Facebook/Philippine Coast Guard

(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Search and rescue operations are underway for 20 missing crew members of a cargo ship that ran around along the shoreline of Malimono in Surigao del Norte, the Philippine Coast Guard said Tuesday. 

A coast guard spokesperson said the maritime incident involving LCT Cebu Great Ocean happened Monday afternoon, when rough sea conditions were reported due to Typhoon "Bising" (international name Surigae).

The cargo ship was said to have been loaded with nickel ore and some 2,000 liters of diesel. PCG's station in the province said it deployed a team to search for the crew members and check for oil spill in the waters.

Commodore Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the crew was forced to abandon ship following the incident and there was still contact with the liferaft this morning. 

The operations, however, had been difficult due to strong waves. PCG also temporarily suspended the ops on Monday evening due to poor visibility and rough seas.

The coast guard official added that two aerial inspections were done rescuers saw no sign of the missing crew.

PCG said it is still investigating if the incident was due to Bising, or caused by human error. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray and Kristine Joy Patag

