#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
IOM, Japan embark on 12-month anti-pandemic program for BARMM
Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph and Hwahyun Kim of the International Organization for Migration discussed this week the intricacies of the program.
Philstar.com/John Unson

IOM, Japan embark on 12-month anti-pandemic program for BARMM

John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 3:49pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two foreign benefactors have earmarked US $2.7 million for a 12-month COVID-19 prevention program in the Bangsamororo Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The program, dubbed “Strengthening BARMM’s Preparedness and Response Capacity for Effective Covid-19 Prevention and Control,” shall be bankrolled by the International Organization for Migration of the United Nations and the Japanese government.

Physician Bashary Latiph, health minister of BARMM, said Friday the program will boost the Bangsamoro government’s COVID-19 containment efforts.

Latiph and Hwahyun Kim, head of IOM’s sub-office in Mindanao, met Wednesday and discussed the modalities of the program, to commence anytime soon.

The IOM and the Japanese government provided the BARMM government last January with more than P20 million worth of provisions and equipment, including vehicles essential to regional anti-COVID-19 initiatives.

Kim said their 12-month regional anti-coronavirus program aims to hasten the capability of the BARMM government in addressing the COVID-19 issues and concerns besetting its core territory.

The Bangsamoro region covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Cotabato, Lanao del Sur and Marawi.

The Bangsamoro region, which has about six million residents, has 291 active COVID-19 cases as of April 15, according to a matrix from the Ministry of Health-BARMM.

Latiph said he is thankful to the IOM and the Japanese government for actively complementing the regional government’s effort of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the Bangsamoro region.

“Our COVID-19 prevention and eradication efforts are on top of our priorities in the Ministry of Health,” Latiph said.

He reiterated on Friday the appeal of BARMM’s health ministry to residents in the region to adhere to protocols meant to protect them from coronavirus infection.

2019 N-COV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara warns public vs scammers
Sara warns public vs scammers
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday warned the public against individuals forging her signature in real estate...
Nation
fbfb
P122.4 million shabu seized in Las Piñas
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Around 18 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P122.4 million were confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency from six suspects, including a minor, during a sting in Las Piñas City on...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccines destroyed in CDO fire
By Gerry Lee Gorit | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
At least P1.4 million worth of property, including 30 vials of COVID-19 vaccines, was destroyed when a fire hit the provincial capitol compound in this city on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Subic mega quarantine center launched
By Bebot Sison | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
A mega treatment and monitoring facility for COVID-19 patients was inaugurated at the former Cubi Hospital complex at this freeport on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Skyway Extension southbound set for completion by Q3
By Christian Imperio | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is set to accelerate the construction of the Skyway Extension project’s southbound section, which is eyed for completion by the third quarter of the year.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Negros Occidental to close tourist sites
By Elijah Felice Rosales | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Tourist destinations in Negros Occidental face closure for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
South Korea-funded learning center to rise in Tacloban
April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Girls Education Center in Tacloban, which aims to help expand alternative learning system in the country, was held on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
ECQ aid beneficiary nabbed for drugs
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
A 40-year-old recipient of the lockdown assistance from the government was arrested yesterday for alleged possession of shabu in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
House stops release of COVID-19 tally
By Edu Punay | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
After logging 43 active COVID-19 cases before going into recess on March 26, the House of Representative has not released any data on the number of infections among its members and personnel.
Nation
fbfb
1 dead, 4 arrested in Maguindanao raids
By Roel Pareño | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
A suspect was killed while four others were arrested in joint police and military operations in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with