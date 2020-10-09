â€˜Nayon for healingâ€™: Nayong Pilipino Foundation halts devâ€™t projects amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The Nayong Pilipino Foundation recently announced that it has suspended its development projects to pave way for the efforts in averting the public health and economic crisis brought by the COVID-19.

The foundation was referring to the development of the Nayong Pilipino Cultural Park and Creative Hub at the Entertainment City, New Seaside Road, in Parañaque City which was approved by the Cabinet in October last year.

In January this year, the NPF announced that the Cultural Park and Creative Park is projected to serve as the home to permanent and temporary exhibitions, performances, multimedia content and other activities that would highlight various facets of the country’s cultural heritage.

“The site is the property of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation, one identified with high cultural, historical, heritage and eco-tourism values because of its proximity to the Las Piñas–Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area. The NPF Cultural Park and Creative Hub was intended not only as a place to learn about our natural and cultural heritage but also a venue for promoting sustainable tourism,” the foundation said.

It said that it recognizes that many Filipinos have been anticipating the resurgence of the Nayong Pilipino as it used to be a destination of Filipino families, friends and even foreign tourists.

However, the NPF said they had to temporarily suspend the implementation of their projects after the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act or the Republic Act 11469 was signed into law in March.

Quarantine facility soon

The NPF’s land in Entertainment City has been delegated one of the quarantine facilities that will be raised in the following months.

“The Nayong Pilipino Foundation Cultural Park and Creative Hub, while initially planned and designed for a different purpose, will therefore still remain true to its mandate by providing a place of healing for the people and the preservation of our heritage,” it said, adding that parks and gardens have been considered as spaces of peace and healing.

Under the Presidential Decree No. 37, the foundation is mandated to promote, encourage, and initiate research and development projects and activities in social sciences and the humanities. It also has a mandate to implement welfare programs for social improvement, upliftment and amelioration.

In view of this, the foundation priority is to ensure the health of the citizens.

Despite the suspension of development project, the NPF is hopeful that its cultural park will become a heritage space for the public.

“When this is all over, we can look forward to a Nayong Pilipino as we had envisioned it: a world-class tourism hub and a platform for reimagining the nation. That reimagining begins here, as we become the nation that overcomes these great challenges through our uniquely Filipino spirit of Bayanihan,” it concluded.