Drug suspect slain in Bulacan sting

MALOLOS, Philippines — A drug suspect was killed in a sting in Marilao, Bulacan yesterday.

Dominador Donia reportedly drew his gun after sensing that he was dealing with undercover agents in Barangay Ibayo at around 12:15 a.m., according to Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police director.

Donia reportedly opened fire at the officers, triggering a firefight that resulted in his death.

Probers recovered a handgun, six plastic sachets containing shabu and marked money at the scene of the encounter.