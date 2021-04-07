Drug suspect slain in Bulacan sting
Ramon Efren Lazaro (The Philippine Star) - April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
MALOLOS, Philippines — A drug suspect was killed in a sting in Marilao, Bulacan yesterday.
Dominador Donia reportedly drew his gun after sensing that he was dealing with undercover agents in Barangay Ibayo at around 12:15 a.m., according to Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police director.
Donia reportedly opened fire at the officers, triggering a firefight that resulted in his death.
Probers recovered a handgun, six plastic sachets containing shabu and marked money at the scene of the encounter.
