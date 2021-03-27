Security forces destroy P21-million marijuana in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Joint security forces seized and destroyed two plantations with fully grown marijuana worth P21 million during a raid Friday in a village of Kalingalang Caluang town, Sulu, officials said.

Col. Hernanie Songano, commander of 4th Marine Brigade and Naval Task Group, said the raid was launched by joint forces of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Sulu and Sulu Police Provincial Intelligence unit.

Songano said they raided the two plantation sites covering about 2 hectares of marijuana in the hinterland of Barangay Masjid, reportedly owned by a certain Utoh who managed to evade arrest with his followers after sensing the impending operation.

“We have burned the marijuana on site and we will continue to scour the aforesaid area to locate other possible sites of marijuana plantation,” Songano said.

Meanwhile, the same joint forces also seized some P81,600 worth of shabu, P5,000 cash and firearms during a raid against the drug supplier of the Abu Sayyaf group.

Songano said the suspect, identified as Dawam Awam alias "Gabriel Silbiñis", escaped during the operation Thursday in Omar town.

Songano said Awam operates his illegal drug trade in the second district of Sulu.

“This Awam, is a supplier of illegal drugs and marijuana to the Abu Sayyaf Group under ASG sub-leader Sansibar Bencio,” Songano said.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the 11th Division and Joint Task Force Sulu, commended the marines and the police forces in running after illegal drugs operation in Sulu.

“The successes of their operations will protect our people in Sulu from the influence of drugs and make them less vulnerable to Abu Sayyaf group exploitation,” Gonzales said.