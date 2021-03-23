#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIST: LRT-1, LRT-2 Holy Week schedule
This photo shows the Christmas-themed design train of LRT-1
LRMC/Released

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit 1 and 2 are temporarily suspending their operations on Holy Week to pave way for their annual system maintenance.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation said the suspension period would be spent for necessary upgrades and continuous improvements to the LRT-1 system.

“The work we will need to do on our lines is to ensure that our train system continues to perform at its best. We are doing everything we can for a better and smoother commute on the LRT-1,” said Enrico Benipayo, LRMC chief operating officer.

The Light Rail Transit Authority also said it would hold the annual scheduled maintenance of the LRT-2 system.

Here are the schedules of both LRT 1 and 2 during the Holy Week:

Regular operations of the two train systems will resume on April 5.

