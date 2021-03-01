Fire breaks out in Greenhills

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at a commercial and residential building in Greenhills, San Juan yesterday, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

In a report, the BFP said the fire started at around 9:45 a.m. on the second floor of the six-story Annapolis Tower.

San Juan fire marshal John Pinagod Jr. said at least 10 people, including seniors and children, were rescued during the blaze.

The fire, which reached second alarm, was put out at around 11:17 a.m.

No casualties were reported.

Arson probers said the building was old and being occupied by more or less 200 residents, according to Mayor Francis Zamora.

Authorities said they have yet to establish the cause of the fire.

Only the first and second floors of the building were damaged.

The blaze struck San Juan ahead of the celebration of Fire Prevention Month this March.

“We are thankful that many firefighters and volunteers helped in putting out the fire out,” Pinagod told reporters.