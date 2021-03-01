#VACCINEWATCHPH
Hog deliveries in Metro Manila hit 92,000
Data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) showed that a total of 92,588 live hogs and 577,050 kilos of carcasses were delivered in the National Capital Region by local hog raisers from Feb. 8 to 27.
STAR/ File

Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - March 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 92,000 hogs have been delivered in Metro Manila in nearly three weeks, in line with the government’s effort to augment supply and stabilize pork prices in the market.

Data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) showed that a total of 92,588 live hogs and 577,050 kilos of carcasses were delivered in the National Capital Region by local hog raisers from Feb. 8 to 27.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) supplied the largest number of live hogs, accounting for 50.20 percent of total deliveries.

This was followed by Western Visayas with 13.14 percent and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) with a 10.48-percent share.

In addition, Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos) contributed 8.71 percent. Central Luzon accounted for 6.99 percent of the total hog deliveries.

Hog shipments were also made from other regions such as Bicol, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

Central Luzon shipped the largest volume of carcasses, accounting for 94.67 percent followed by the Bicol region with 3.94 percent and Zamboanga peninsula with 1.35 percent.

The DA earlier said it was looking to deliver in Metro Manila at least 15,000 hogs per week for two months to stabilize pork prices in the market.

The Philippine swine industry, which is worth about P200 billion a year, has been hit by the African swine fever since 2019, recording 173 new outbreaks and an additional 84,064 hogs culled.

Memorandum Order 14 issued by Agriculture Secretary William Dar provides implementing guidelines for the procurement of hogs from Feb. 8 to April 8.

Dar said hogs would be directly sourced from eligible local producers through negotiated procurement and supervised by the DA regional field offices.

The government has imposed a 60-day price ceiling of P270 for kasim or pork shoulder, P300 for liempo or pork belly and P160 per kilo for chicken in Metro Manila markets.

Last week, Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesman Noel Reyes said the DA is open to raising the price ceiling of pork to around P310 to P340 per kilo.

