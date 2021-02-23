#VACCINEWATCHPH
San Agustin Museum in Intramuros to reopen February 24
Hallways depict the Augustinian mission.

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 9:26pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Another historic site is set to reopen in the Walled City this week.

After nearly a year of being closed, the UNESCO world heritage site San Agustin Church said that it would welcome the public to its museum starting Wednesday, February 24.

Its audio-visual room at Sala Recibidor will, however, remain closed.

“Did you miss walking through the cloisters or the garden of the San Agustin Museum in Intramuros? Worry not!” the church said on Monday.

“We can't wait to welcome all of you back to San Agustin Museum and Cultural Centre tomorrow!” it said in another post on Tuesday.

Only visitors ages 15 to 65 will be allowed to enter the museum.

The management will implement a maximum capacity of 100 persons at a time with entrance fees of P200 for adults and P160 for students, PWDs, seniors and frontliners.

Visitors will be welcomed by the museum's first Lenten exhibition, organized by the Augustinian friars and the friends and benefactors of the museum.

“The exhibition will feature scenes from the Via Crucis and more,” the church said.

On Wednesday, the museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The regular operating schedule is from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays to Sundays.

“Last entry is one hour before closing time,” the church said.

The management urged the public to practice the following health and safety protocols when visiting the museum:

The reopening of San Agustin Museum comes a week after three other Intramuros sites, namely Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego, also reopened to the public.

