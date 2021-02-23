#VACCINEWATCHPH
Valenzuela City again threatens NLEX with suspension over RFID complaints
In this March 17, 2020, photo, the NLEX-Mindanao Ave. bound for Luzon is closed to motorists due to scarcity of thermal scanners.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

(Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Valenzuela City is threatening the North Luzon Expressway with another suspension as it continues to receive complaints about the tollway’s RFID system.

During a meeting with NLEX executives, Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian said that if they receive complaints after February 26, the tollway’s business permit may be suspended again.

Valenzuela City earlier suspended NLEX’s business permit due to the company’s alleged failure to improve its implementation of the RFID toll system.

This resulted in a more than week-long toll holiday, where NLEX was prohibited from collecting toll fees as its business permit was suspended.

The suspension was lifted on December 16 after the Valenzuela City government and NLEX agreed to create a technical working group composed of personnel from both parties, along with the lifting of barriers at RFID lanes in toll plazas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and the reinstatement of cash lanes at strategic locations.

The transportation department mandated in August the use of RFID to lessen human contact at tollways in a bid to prevent coronavirus infections, but snags in the system prompted the government to delay the transition of tollways to cashless transactions. — Xave Gregorio

