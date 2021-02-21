#VACCINEWATCHPH
Dominguez died of cardiac arrest - autopsy
Proof of death: Images released by the Bureau of Corrections yesterday show the body of convicted carjacker Raymond Dominguez.
Bureau of Corrections

Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - February 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Convicted carjacker Raymond Dominguez died of cardiac arrest, according to autopsy results released by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday.

The BuCor also pushed for an in-depth investigation of the convict’s death to quell rumors of foul play, bureau spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said.

“He had a heart attack, then he had difficulty breathing. That happened because of the cardiopulmonary arrest,” Chaclag said in a radio interview.

He said that Dominguez’s cellmates “denied anything extraordinary” happened during the convict’s final hours. Dominguez was found dead in his cell at the New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound on Friday morning.

“That is part of the investigation. We did not want any speculations or doubt from the public and the family, so we really pushed for an investigation,” he said.

A source said yesterday that Dominguez consulted with a doctor at the state penitentiary a day before his death.

