Dominguez died of cardiac arrest - autopsy

MANILA, Philippines — Convicted carjacker Raymond Dominguez died of cardiac arrest, according to autopsy results released by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) yesterday.

The BuCor also pushed for an in-depth investigation of the convict’s death to quell rumors of foul play, bureau spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said.

“He had a heart attack, then he had difficulty breathing. That happened because of the cardiopulmonary arrest,” Chaclag said in a radio interview.

He said that Dominguez’s cellmates “denied anything extraordinary” happened during the convict’s final hours. Dominguez was found dead in his cell at the New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound on Friday morning.

“That is part of the investigation. We did not want any speculations or doubt from the public and the family, so we really pushed for an investigation,” he said.

A source said yesterday that Dominguez consulted with a doctor at the state penitentiary a day before his death.