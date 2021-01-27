Dacera's death 'natural,' medico-legal report shows
MANILA, Philippines — The medico-legal report on the body of flight attendant Christine Dacera stated she died of natural causes, documents submitted to the prosecution showed.
Preliminary investigation into the Philippine National Police’s rape with homicide complaint against the 11 known companions of Dacera in a New Year’s Eve party resumed on Wednesday, January 27.
Police had submitted the medico-legal report and DNA test results during the proceeding; copies of which were furnished to the family of respondents.
“Manner of death as homicide is ruled out in Dacera’s case because the aortic aneurysm is considered a medical condition. Rape and/or drug overdose will not result to the development of aneurysms,” the medico-legal report, signed by Police Lt. Gen. Joseph Palmero, read.
The report said that while aneurysm is commonly found in elderly patients due to atherosclerosis, increased blood pressure may also cause it such as in Dacera’s case.
“No alcohol or recreational drugs taken the night prior to her death will case that kind of dilatation or defect on her aorta. That dilatation is a chronic condition and was present long before she died,” it added.
The report said that Dacera’s heart had an abnormal weight, which “supports [her] apparently undiagnosed hypertension.”
“Based on the available information on hand, the manner of death is classified as natural death,” the report stated.
Philstar.com reached out to the Philippine National Police for confirmation of the document and comment, but it has yet to reply as of this story’s posting.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the National Bureau of Investigation is ready with its toxicology report, but he left its disclosure to the agency. “I understand that they have requested a certain specimen from the PNP and copies of Ms. Dacera’s medical records to complete the whole picture,” he added.
Guevarra had ordered the NBI to conduct a parallel probe into Dacera as he deemed the police’s handling of the case as “not thorough enough.”
The next preliminary investigation hearing is set on February 3, for the submission of the respondents’ counter-affidavit. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera. Main image from Instagram/xtinedacera
Police rules out homicide as the cause of death of 23-year-old flight attendant Christine Dacera.
PNP medico-legal report found that Dacera died of aortic aneurysm, which is considered a medical condition.
"Rape and/or drug overdose will not result to the development of aneurysms," the report read.
PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas orders the relief of the Makati police chief in relation to the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera.
According to a report from radio dzBB, the police chief also orders the dismissal of the medico legal of the Southern Police District, as well as two Makati police investigators.
The Department of Tourism revokes the certificate of authority to operate of City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati, which was found liable for gross and evident bad faith in dealing with clients/fraudulent solicitation of business.
The agency says the Makati hotel was found to have misrepresented itself to the public as being allowed to accommodate guests for leisure despite being a quarantine facility.
"The pieces of evidence showed that even prior to the incident and until now, the CGGH is marketing packages to accept leisure guests and never indicated that it is a quarantine hotel," DOT says.
The National Bureau of Investigation has extracted 100 ml of urine from the remains of flight attendant Christine Dacera, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
Guevarra says this could provide a lot of information to the bureau's forensic team. — report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the National Bureau of Investigation wants the complete forensic test results before it makes known its autopsy findings.
"I have directed the NBI to conduct its own investigation of the Dacera case, as time is of the essence," Guevarra says.
"The longer it takes to examine the remains of the deceased and gather pieces of other evidence, the more difficult it becomes to establish the true cause of her death and identify any person liable therefore, if a crime was indeed committed," he adds.
- Latest
- Trending