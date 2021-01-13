Duterte names new CDC president

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed retired police official Manuel Gaerlan as president and chief executive officer of the Clark Development Corp. (CDC).

The CDC said Malacañang announced the appointment in a letter signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea dated Jan. 11 and addressed to the members of the CDC board of directors.

Gaerlan will be sworn into office during a special organizational meeting of the CDC board tomorrow.

The CDC administers, manages and develops the Clark Economic Zone.

Gaerlan, former head of the Davao regional police office, investigated the so-called “ninja cops” that allegedly involved former police chief Oscar Albayalde.