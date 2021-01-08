Classes in Manila, work in city government suspended for Traslacion 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has suspended classes and work in government offices on January 9, for the commemoration of the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene or the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno.

Moreno issued Executive Order No. 01 series of 2021 on Friday ordering the suspension of classes across all levels in Manila.

Work in the Manila city government, except for frontline services, has also been cancelled. Meanwhile, work in national government offices and private companies operating in Manila are left to the discretion of their respective heads of office.

Moreno said that the class suspension “will not only give the parents and students the time to participate in the religious activities that day but will also give them full access to the use of internet/gadgets and follow the activities at home and avoid crowding in churches.”

Moreno has also prohibited the selling of liquor within the Quiapo district. The Manila mayor also said it is directing the Manila Police District and all law enforcement agencies to implement City Ordinance No. 5555, which bans drinking of liquor and other alcoholic beverages in public places, on January 9.

Unlike in past years, the massive procession of the Black Nazarene or the Traslacion 2021 and the traditional “pahalik” or kissing of the image have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the millions of devotees and religious attendees are urged to pray at home.

The Department of Health, together with the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene and the Health Professionals against COVID-19, on Thursday urged the public to refrain from visiting Quiapo Church and find alternative ways to commemorate the event.

Other devotees may also attend masses at the Quiapo Church where 15 masses are scheduled on January 9. The church however is operating at 30% maximum capacity.

The police had earlier announced road closures starting Friday night, in anticipation of devotees flocking to Quiapo Church. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Rosette Adel