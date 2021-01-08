#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Classes in Manila, work in city government suspended for Traslacion 2021
This photo shows the mass held for Nuestro Padre Hesus Nazareno at Sto. Nino de Taguig Parish on January 6.
Quiapo Church/Twitter
Classes in Manila, work in city government suspended for Traslacion 2021
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has suspended classes and work in government offices on January 9, for the commemoration of the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene or the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno.

Moreno issued Executive Order No. 01 series of 2021 on Friday ordering the suspension of classes across all levels in Manila.

Work in the Manila city government, except for frontline services, has also been cancelled. Meanwhile, work in national government offices and private companies operating in Manila are left to the discretion of their respective heads of office.

Moreno said that the class suspension “will not only give the parents and students the time to participate in the religious activities that day but will also give them full access to the use of internet/gadgets and follow the activities at home and avoid crowding in churches.”

Moreno has also prohibited the selling of liquor within the Quiapo district. The Manila mayor also said it is directing the Manila Police District and all law enforcement agencies to implement City Ordinance No. 5555, which bans drinking of liquor and other alcoholic beverages in public places, on January 9.

Unlike in past years, the massive procession of the Black Nazarene or the Traslacion 2021 and the traditional “pahalik” or kissing of the image have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the millions of devotees and religious attendees are urged to pray at home.

The Department of Health, together with the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene and the Health Professionals against COVID-19, on Thursday urged the public to refrain from visiting Quiapo Church and find alternative ways to commemorate the event.

Other devotees may also attend masses at the Quiapo Church where 15 masses are scheduled on January 9. The church however is operating at 30% maximum capacity.

The police had earlier announced road closures starting Friday night, in anticipation of devotees flocking to Quiapo Church. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Rosette Adel

FEAST OF BLACK NAZARENE ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Flight attendant drugged, raped?
By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
Police are questioning 11 men in connection with the death of a flight attendant who was found lifeless in a hotel room in...
Nation
fbfb
With 9 suspects still at large, Sinas says Christine Dacera's case already 'solved'
3 days ago
(Updated 12:50 a.m.) Though nine suspects in the alleged rape-slay of a flight attendant in a Makati hotel remain at large,...
Nation
fbfb
Manhunt on for 4 jail escapees
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas yesterday ordered a manhunt for four inmates who escaped from the Galas...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City opens registration for unified ID system
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City government has started the online registration for a unified ID system that will allow residents to access...
Nation
fbfb
What you need to know about Traslacion 2021: Road closures, activities for devotees
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement on Wednesday announced that several roads will be closed in the nation’s...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
BARMM allocates P500 million for COVID-19 vaccine procurement
By John Unson | 2 hours ago
The Bangsamoro government is allocating P500 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for constituents once available,...
Nation
fbfb
Group calls for release of Amanda Echanis, baby as COVID-19 hits Cagayan jail
By Artemio Dumlao | 3 hours ago
Lim said they hope that the government will not use a "release the child" argument, "since separating a breastfed infant from...
Nation
fbfb
Devotees discouraged from attending Black Nazarene feast barefooted
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Black Nazarene devotees are discouraged from attending tomorrow’s feast barefooted to avoid contracting COVID-19, a...
Nation
fbfb
Probe on Dacera death just starting – DOJ
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The investigation into the death of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera is just starting, contrary to the statement...
Nation
fbfb
Metro Manila residents follow COVID-19 protocols – poll
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A majority of Metro Manila residents follow the government mandated health protocols against COVID-19, a survey conducted...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with