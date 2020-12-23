#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Military sees end of communist rebellion in central, northern Luzon by 2022
Photo shows Camp Aquino, the Northern Luzon Command's headquarters in Tarlac province.
Northern Luzon Command Facebook page
Military sees end of communist rebellion in central, northern Luzon by 2022
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 12:05pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Government security forces foresee the extinction of the communist insurgency in Northern and Central Luzon towards the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term in 2022.

Among the indications cited by the military Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) is the surrender of 313 New People's Army rebels in the provinces north of Manila in 2020 alone.

At least 96 assorted firearms have been turned over to government during the series of mass surrenders this year and "commensurate remunerations depending on the state and caliber of firearms will be given to the surrenders as part of government grants under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP prior to the weapons’ demilitarization," Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., Nolcom chief, said.

Burgos explained that "formal surrender is an overt expression of the former rebels' withdrawal of support from the Communist Party of the Philippines, something which the underground movement dreads more than losing fighters during encounters because it only shows that people are already enlightened and no longer support their so-called cause."

Two weeks ago, top military and police officials formally declared the end of Kilusang Larangang Gerilya Southern Ilocos Sur (KLG SIS) which used to operate in the boundaries of Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province and Abra as well as KLG Quirino-Nueva Vizcaya which used to operate along the two provinces' boundary.

Police Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Daway, the PNP's director for Integrated Police Operations in Northern Luzon explains, "the parameters of dismantling NPA fronts are stipulated in the AFP and PNP’s Joint Letter Directive Number 3 series of 2020 which include clearing of all affected barangays, neutralization of the terrorist group's politico-military structure and reduction of enemy strength to a squad level, among others."

As commonly used, a squad has up to 10 people, with three to four squads constituting a platoon.

Prior to the declarations, combined AFP and PNP counterinsurgency operations resulted in "[pushing] the communist rebels to an irreversible collapse," the military said. 

Most recent among these were the "neutralization" of a "Regional White Area secretary" and two NPA finance officers in just a span of five days which marked the beginning of December, Daway said.

Authorities also said there has been decreased support for the rebel movement from the people with 4,378 "persona non grata" declarations issued by local government units.

Burgos said soldiers will work with local chief executives, the people and other stakeholders "as we continue to push the communist rebels to a state of irrelevancy."

CPP: Past predictions have been wrong

Marco Valbuena, information officer of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines countered: "We must remember that through the past decades, all of the AFP's past predictions of crushing the NPA have all been proven wrong." He said the predicted collapse of the rebel movement "will surely end up as another futile declaration."

He said "the AFP is mistaken to believe that it can decimate the NPA through sheer overwhelming military force."

The CPP information officer further claimed that the NPA in Northern and Central Luzon "will continue to steadily gain strength in the coming months and years, as they surmount the enemy's relentless offensives and overcome their internal shortcoming." 

Valbuena maintained that the NPA "have an unbreakable bond with the peasant and national minority masses" because "they are helping the masses wage struggles to demand a reduction in land rent, the elimination of usury and fair prices for their produce, especially after the recent calamities which severely affected their livelihood."

Nolcom has the largest area of operations among all the unified commands of the military throughout the country, which Burgos said means the military has to perform 
internal security, territorial defense and disaster response operations.

"Thus, our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines have that sense of urgency in defeating insurgency in the soonest possible time so that we can fully refocus our efforts in the greater challenge of preserving the Filipinos’ sovereignty over every inch of Philippine territory."

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY NORTHERN LUZON COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
4 eyed in killing of CA Justice Pizarro
By Evelyn Macairan | December 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation has identified four persons of interest in the the killing of Court of Appeals Justice Normandie Pizarro.
Nation
fbfb
New Nueva Ecija town mayor assumes post
By Artemio Dumlao | December 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Mayor Sylvia Austria of Jaen, Nueva Ecija stepped down from her post on Monday following a court ruling affirming the victory of her rival in the 2019 elections.
Nation
fbfb
Manila police commander sacked
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Another police station commander in Manila was relieved from his post, Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
4 suspects killed in P272 million drug bust
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Four men believed to be members of a major drug trafficking ring were shot dead during an anti-narcotics operation that yielded...
Nation
fbfb
Cop in viral video of Paniqui, Tarlac killing surrenders
2 days ago
The shooting in Paniqui, Tarlac was caught on video, clips of which have since gone viral.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Magnitude-4.9 quake jolts Metro Manila
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
A magnitude-4.9 earthquake shook parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces before dawn yesterday, the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbfb
Valenzuela exempts cyclists from face shields
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian has exempted solo cyclists from wearing a face shield because of the risks it poses while...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH completes 2 COVID-19 hospitals
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has completed two modular hospitals at the Quezon Institute compound, DPWH Secretary...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City, Pasig, Manila mayors get high approval ratings
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The mayors of Quezon City, Pasig and Manila have received the highest approval rating among local chief executives in Metro...
Nation
fbfb
Thousands displaced as floods hit Cagayan anew
By Raymund Catindig | December 23, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 7,263 families or 24,840 people were affected by widespread flooding in Cagayan over the weekend, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with