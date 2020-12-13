2 killed in Nueva Ecija drug sting

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Two drug suspects were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in a sting in Barangay Poblacion, San Isidro, Nueva Ecija on Friday.

Col. Marvin Joe Saro, Nueva Ecija police officer-in-charge, said one of the fatalities was identified only as a certain Visaya.

Police said 30 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P200,000, a Suzuki APV and two caliber .45 pistols were recovered from the slain suspects.

Meanwhile, more than P2 million worth of shabu were seized from seven drug suspects arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Barangay Lourdes North West in Angeles City, Pampanga on Friday. – Ric Sapnu, Raymund Catindig