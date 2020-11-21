Police chief in Jolo 'misencounter' shooting killed

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Gunmen killed on Saturday the officer at the helm of the Jolo police station when policemen killed four Army agents in a mysterious encounter in that southern municipality last June.

The incident in Jolo, Sulu has since remained unsolved and was even subject of a Senate inquiry in aid of legislation.

Captain Walter Annayo, 41, who was reassigned to the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao after the alleged encounter in Jolo, died from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Initial police reports said Annayo has just alighted from his Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle to buy buco juice from a vending stall along a stretch of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Barangay Macabiso in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao when his attackers riding another SUV came close and opened fire.

His killers immediately sped away towards the direction of Parang, according to witnesses.

Annayo was chief of police in Jolo town in Sulu when policemen under him killed in an alleged encounter there last June Army Major Marvin Indammog, commanding officer of the Intelligence Service Unit-9, and his companions, Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Eric Velasco and Corporal Abdal Asula.

The Sulu provincial police then said the shootout erupted when the four soldiers alighted from their vehicle after a brief chase by Jolo police personnel, pulled out guns as they disembarked from their vehicle, provoking the gunfight that resulted in their deaths.

Quoting witnesses, Army officials in Sulu, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region, insisted, however, that Indammog and his men were killed without a fight.

Indammog and his slain companions were reportedly tracking a group of bombers hiding in Jolo then when they perished in the alleged encounter with members of the local police.