Marikina cancels classes for 1 month after 'Ulysses'
Residents carry their belongings as they make their way through a flooded street to shelter after Typhoon Vamco hit, in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 12, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Marikina on Monday announced a month-long suspension of classes in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses which had left several areas in the city submerged.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said this move takes effect today, Monday until December 16, as reported by The STAR in a tweet. 

"One month suspension from this week, starting today (November 16) and for the next four weeks," he said.

The city has declared a state of calamity following the typhoon's onslaught last week, which had left at least three people dead. 

Earlier today, education officials reported that distance learning activities were suspended for at least a week in parts of Rizal as a result of Ulysses.

The suspension was also declared in Cagayan and Tuguegarao City, supposedly from November 16 to 17 only, but was since extended to 18.

The department, however, has left the suspension of classes in Metro Manila to its local governments. 

Sought for comment, Director Malcolm Garma of DepEd NCR said discussions are underway with the schools division office of Marikina. 

He said this involves coming up with a plan to assist students in the city in catching up with their lessons. 

Teodoro had reported that over 40,000 houses were flooded after the water level of the Marikina River reached 22 meters before noon of November 12. 

This was higher than the 21.5-meter level brought by then Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, which struck the National Capital Region and left Marikina as the worst-hit area as well. 

The city mayor has since reported that they are focusing on rehabilitation efforts, which include cleaning up the thick mud brought by the heavy flooding in the area. — with reports from Neil Jayson Servallos

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 16, 2020 - 5:25pm

Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

November 16, 2020 - 5:25pm

The House of Representatives will investigate the cause of the massive flooding in Cagayan and Isabela during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

“As the death toll continues to rise, and the extent of damage is slowly being revealed, there is an urgent need to examine the actions that were taken during, before and after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) says.

Velasco, together with Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte) and Minority Leader Joseph Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list), file a House resolution directing the appropriate committee to look into the matter immediately.

November 16, 2020 - 3:50pm

Search and retrieval teams composed of policemen, soldiers and local officials who have been searching for three days now since the harrowing landslide in barangay Viewpoint, Banaue, Ifugao another three cadavers Sunday.

Nine bodies were already recovered from the November 11 nighttime landslide that buried a house where 11 individuals including four DPWH personnel (including 2 Engineers) were having coffee in barangay Viewpoint, Banaue.   Search teams are still looking for one of the victims.

A survivor meanwhile is now recuperating.  — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

November 15, 2020 - 3:21pm

Vice President Leni Robredo visits Cagayan Valley on Sunday morning to deliver relief assistance to victims of the massive flooding brought about by Typhoon Ulysses.

The vice president went to several evacuation centers in Tuguegarao City to bring food packs, drinking water and mattresses, according to her team.

"The Vice President has instructed her office's ground team to assess the situation in hard-hit areas and continue the relief operations in the province, with the help of private partners under the Angat Buhay program," the OVP says.

November 15, 2020 - 11:31am

The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses rises to 67, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council says.

The NDRRMC also reports 21 injuries in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, 12 persons remain missing as of Sunday.

November 15, 2020 - 11:16am

The Philippine Navy's BRP Pangasinan (PS31) will be delivering additional relief goods from Cebu to Bicol region, which was affected by the onslaught of tropical cyclones Rolly and Ulysses.

"For this transport mission, more relief goods such as food packs, rice, canned goods, toiletries, mineral water, used clothing, etc. are to be donated for the typhoon-affected families," the Naval Forces Central says.

The Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in partnership with the different government and non-government units in the Visayas region, consolidated the relief goods.

