Marikina cancels classes for 1 month after 'Ulysses'

MANILA, Philippines — Marikina on Monday announced a month-long suspension of classes in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses which had left several areas in the city submerged.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said this move takes effect today, Monday until December 16, as reported by The STAR in a tweet.

"One month suspension from this week, starting today (November 16) and for the next four weeks," he said.

The city has declared a state of calamity following the typhoon's onslaught last week, which had left at least three people dead.

Earlier today, education officials reported that distance learning activities were suspended for at least a week in parts of Rizal as a result of Ulysses.

The suspension was also declared in Cagayan and Tuguegarao City, supposedly from November 16 to 17 only, but was since extended to 18.

The department, however, has left the suspension of classes in Metro Manila to its local governments.

Sought for comment, Director Malcolm Garma of DepEd NCR said discussions are underway with the schools division office of Marikina.

He said this involves coming up with a plan to assist students in the city in catching up with their lessons.

Teodoro had reported that over 40,000 houses were flooded after the water level of the Marikina River reached 22 meters before noon of November 12.

This was higher than the 21.5-meter level brought by then Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, which struck the National Capital Region and left Marikina as the worst-hit area as well.

The city mayor has since reported that they are focusing on rehabilitation efforts, which include cleaning up the thick mud brought by the heavy flooding in the area. — with reports from Neil Jayson Servallos