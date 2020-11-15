#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco works to restore power in typhoon-hit areas
Bayanihan in Bicol. Meralco sent a contingent of its engineers, linemen, and support staff to aid in the restoration efforts in the Bicol region. The Mayon volcano looms over the devastated expanse of Bicol as a Meralco basket truck hurries to help in the repairs.
Meralco/Released
(Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 8:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The strongest typhoon of the year, super typhoon Goni, locally called Rolly, hammered parts of Luzon during the first week of November. Barely two weeks after, Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) pummeled the same areas.

The typhoons’ strong winds and heavy downpour left destroyed properties, houses submerged in floodwater and lahar, and damaged electricity posts and cables.

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said it is currently working to restore electricity service in its franchise area badly affected by the onslaught of typhoons Ulysses and Rolly

“From 3.8 million affected customers during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, our line crews have remained relentless in restoring electricity service in these areas and the customer count is now down to 453,349,” Joe R. Zaldarriaga, Meralco spokesperson said in a briefing.

Among areas that were heavily affected by power outages were Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon Province, Caloocan, Quezon City, Marikina, Muntinlupa, and Makati.

“Our line personnel have been dispatched and we continue to assess the damage to our facilities. We are slowly restoring electricity service in these areas, particularly in areas with no impending hazards like flooding,” Zaldarriaga said.

He added that restoration may take a little longer for areas with severe flooding and where Meralco’s distribution facilities sustained heavy damages such as toppled poles, downed wires, and damaged transformers.

“We would like to ask for everyone’s understanding and patience, as we also have to consider the safety of our personnel, equipment, and especially that of our customers. But rest assured, our crew will immediately work to restore electricity service as long as the conditions permit,” he said.

Meralco and its social development arm, One Meralco Foundation (OMF), also joined Power Restoration Rapid Deployment (PRRD) Task Force Kapatid 2020 to help expedite the restoration of electricity service in areas severely battered by Super Typhoon Rolly.

It deployed a 206-strong contingent of engineers, linemen and support personnel to help restore the power in Albay, Catanduanes and parts of Camarines Sur. Around 65 of them will be helping the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in its restoration efforts in Bicol.

Meralco is closely coordinating with the Department of Energy (DOE), National Electrification Administration (NEA), Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (PhilRECA), and the electric cooperatives in Bicol.

Meralco linemen repair damaged power facilities in Camarines Sur. Released
Meralco’s engineers, linemen and support staff at the ready to help those affected by Typhoon Rolly. Released
In the wake of Typhoon Ulysses, Meralco linemen are hard at work repairing toppled pole along McArthur Highway corner NLEX Segment 10 in Karuhatan, Valenzuela City. Released

