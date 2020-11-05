Mall sales, outdoor dining back in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Mall sales and outdoor dining in Quezon City restaurants are now allowed to help the economy recover while maintaining the highest standards of prevention against COVID-19, Mayor Joy Belmonte announced yesterday.

Under the revised general community quarantine guidelines approved recently by the city government, operations of restaurants, especially in open-air spaces and the holding of mall-wide sales were allowed.

“With active COVID-19 cases on a downward trend, we are pushing various activities during the holidays that will jumpstart the economy and give livelihood to the people,” Belmonte said.

“But we encourage them to hold these activities in open-air spaces and well ventilated indoor areas to prevent the virus from spreading. This way, we will be having a safe and meaningful Christmas celebration,” she added.

Belmonte said bazaars, tiangge or flea markets are also allowed in the city with strict implementation of health protocols. Event organizers are required to log attendees for contact tracing purposes.

The local government also requires malls to limit their customers to allow physical distancing of at least one meter. The limitation, according to the city government, will be reviewed and modified.

Shopping malls must also set up queuing areas with thermal scanners and provide an adequate number of marshals who will enforce social distancing measures.

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District have been ordered to strictly enforce quarantine guidelines and health protocols.

As of yesterday, there were 756 active COVID-19 cases in the city as 21,377 or 94 percent have recovered from the disease.