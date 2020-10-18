PAGASA monitoring new LPA off Virac, Catanduanes

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said a new low pressure area has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon, which could develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

In its latest advisory, the agency said the LPA was spotted at 1,035 kilometers east of Virac in Catanduanes at 3 p.m.

PAGASA said it is likely to further strengthen as it moves northwestward to the Philippine Sea.

The LPA's trough or extension is set to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday night in Eastern Visayas, Caraga region and Davao.

While weather in Metro Manila is seen to improve on Monday, October 19, cloudy skies and rainshowers are still to be expected, as well as in CAR, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Bicol Region.

Parts of Visayas and Mindanao will also see rains and thunderstorms still in part due to the LPA's extension.

PAGASA said the gale warning has been raised in Batanes, Cagayan, and Babuyan Islands as it warns fisherfolk and those with small boats that wave height may reach 2.8 to 4.5 meters. — Christian Deiparine