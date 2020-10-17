#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
11 followers of suicide bombing mastermind surrender in Sulu
Soldiers walk past the body of a man slumped beside a tricycle following an armed attack in front of the temporary headquarters of the army’s First Brigade Combat team, in Jolo on June 28, 2019.
AFP/Nickee Butlangan
11 followers of suicide bombing mastermind surrender in Sulu
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 3:54pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — At least eleven Abu Sayyaf followers bolted out from the factions of suicide bombing mastermind and senior militant leader and surrendered Saturday to the military forces, security officials said.

The 11 former Abu Sayyaf members under the groups of Mundi Sawadjaan and Radullan Sahiron turned in themselves to Col. Antonio Bautista Jr., commander of the 1101st Brigade in Camp Bautista, Jolo, said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, chief of the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) and 11th Infantry Division.

Gonzales said the former militant members claimed they were disgruntled as they were deceived from joining the Abu Sayyaf group which placed their lives in constant danger.

He said the returnees were also motivated by their desire to avail of the social integration benefits provided by the JTFS and provincial government under the localized social integration program.

The surrender was facilitated by the 41st, 100th Infantry Battalions, and 11th Mechanized Infantry battalion under the municipal Task Force on Ending Local Armed Conflict of Patikul, Maimbung, Indanan, Talipao and Pata towns.

Gonzales said the former Abu Sayyaf members, who were only identified through aliases for their security against their former terror group, also yielded seven firearms, mostly M16 and Garand rifles.

“The returnees will be undergoing the Social Integration Program managed by the LGU and JTF Sulu,” Gonzales said.

The returnees were also provided with physical and medical examination at Camp Bautista Station Hospital Saturday and will go through profiling process for the next few days prior to the administration of psychosocial interventions, the military official said.

According to Col. Bautista, the Abu Sayyaf returnees will be enrolled to the livelihood trainings and seminars in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Bautista said the local government units play a vital role in the reformation process of the former militant members as the military is just acting as facilitator for their integration in the mainstream of society.

A week ago, the Ministry of Social Services and Development BARMM distributed financial assistance of P15,000 each to 144 Abu Sayyaf returnees for their livelihood.

Gonzales said records showed that since 2017, a total of 344 Abu Sayyaf members surrendered to the military, police and LGU Sulu. At least 217 had already availed of the livelihood assistance and 127 are yet to be enrolled in BARMM’s program.

ABU SAYYAF GROUP (ASG) JOLO BOMBING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Man killed in road rage shooting
By Michelle Zoleta | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A man was shot dead by a tricycle driver following a traffic altercation in this town on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
QC cops to file raps vs woman who tried to take own life
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
The Department of Health has acknowledged that the pandemic can affect mental health and emphasized that those who feel sad...
Nation
fbfb
2 in grenade-throwing incidents shot at party
By Rey Galupo | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Two men accused of throwing grenades at a police station in 2014 were shot at a birthday party in Tondo, Manila on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
3 volunteer frontliners shot dead in Maguindanao
By John Unson | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Three volunteer frontliners were killed in a gun attack in Buluan town on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Ilagan City reverts to ECQ for 2 weeks
By Raymund Catindig | 17 hours ago
Saying the imposition of modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ failed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
P5.3 million worth shabu seized from ex-mayor, senior citizen in Mindanao ops
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized P5.3 million worth of shabu from a former mayor, an incumbent barangay councilor and a 63-year-old...
Nation
fbfb
Cop nabbed for driving stolen car
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A policeman was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Under heavy guard, Baby River buried
By Rey Galupo | 17 hours ago
What was supposed to be a solemn funeral for detainee Reina Mae Nasino’s three-month-old baby at the Manila North Cemetery...
Nation
fbfb
DENR exec on calls to resign: Ask Duterte
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday said that despite calls for him to resign, he...
Nation
fbfb
P19.9 million seized drugs destroyed
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency office in Zamboanga peninsula destroyed P19.9 million worth of illegal drugs, mostly...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with