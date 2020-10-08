LRT-2 operations suspended after fire incident in Santolan

MANILA, Philippines — Operations at the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) were suspended on Thursday morning after a fire incident caused the burning of its uninterrupted power supply.

In an advisory posted to its official Twitter page, the Light Rail Transit Authority, which maintains and operates the LRT-2 line, said an investigation to determine if other parts of the system were damaged in the blaze is still ongoing.

"LRT-2 has temporarily suspended operations following a fire incident at Santolan this morning caused by burnt UPS. Investigation and intervention ongoing. Operations will immediately resume after verifying that no other system (equipment) has been affected," the advisory read.

The line's Santolan station was among those left out of commission in October 2019 after another fire at the rectifier-transformer of the line halted the Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations.

After initially promising a June 2020 return for the train line's full operations, the LRTA said in response to a user on Twitter on October 2: "We target to restore the Santolan-Anonas segment by three months after the issuance of the Notice to Proceed."

With the date of the repairs left up in the air, it remains to be seen if this most recent fire will affect the restoration of the three stations.

Commuter groups and transport advocates said in an earlier Philstar.com story that commuters ultimately carried the burden of reduced transportation options, which pointed to the need for structural change and better inspections of the line.