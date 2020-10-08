#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
LRT-2 operations suspended after fire incident in Santolan
This October 2019 file photo shows rail officials inspecting the line after a fire.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman, File
LRT-2 operations suspended after fire incident in Santolan
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Operations at the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) were suspended on Thursday morning after a fire incident caused the burning of its uninterrupted power supply. 

In an advisory posted to its official Twitter page, the Light Rail Transit Authority, which maintains and operates the LRT-2 line, said an investigation to determine if other parts of the system were damaged in the blaze is still ongoing.

"LRT-2 has temporarily suspended operations following a fire incident at Santolan this morning caused by burnt UPS. Investigation and intervention ongoing. Operations will immediately resume after verifying that no other system (equipment) has been affected," the advisory read. 

The line's Santolan station was among those left out of commission in October 2019 after another fire at the rectifier-transformer of the line halted the Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations. 

After initially promising a June 2020 return for the train line's full operations, the LRTA said in response to a user on Twitter on October 2: "We target to restore the Santolan-Anonas segment by three months after the issuance of the Notice to Proceed."

With the date of the repairs left up in the air, it remains to be seen if this most recent fire will affect the restoration of the three stations.  

Commuter groups and transport advocates said in an earlier Philstar.com story that commuters ultimately carried the burden of reduced transportation options, which pointed to the need for structural change and better inspections of the line. 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT AUTHORITY LRT-2
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City shuts down 2 online lechon sellers
By Janvic Mateo | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government reminded the public yesterday to be cautious in buying meat products online after it discovered unsanitary practices of lechon or roasted pig sellers operating without permits.
Nation
fbfb
BI: Travel restrictions still in effect
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration reiterated yesterday that travel restrictions are still in effect in the country amid the COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA hauls water hyacinths from Pasig River
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority hauled this week 770 cubic meters of water hyacinths as the Pasig River ferry service remains suspended due to the invasive plant species.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-PhilRice executive fined P15K for P15 million graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A former executive director of the Philippine Rice Research Institute has been ordered to pay a fine of P15,000 in connection with the approval of a car loan worth P15.78 million for himself and nine other PhilRice...
Nation
fbfb
Gapay gets fourth star
By Michael Punongbayan | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
More than two months after he was appointed as the top military official, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay was promoted to a four-star general yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
New microsnail subspecies discovered in Masungi Georeserve
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
A snail with a shell the size of an ant found in Rizal’s Masungi Georeserve three years ago has been confirmed to be...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB: Beep cards now free
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Starting tomorrow, Beep cards will be given free of charge to commuters, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ orders prosecutors to prioritize drug cases
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice will order prosecutors investigating drug complaints to prioritize the resolution of these cases...
Nation
fbfb
6/49 lotto prize to reach P100 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is estimated to reach P100 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbfb
Barangay officer, pal nabbed for shabu
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay peacekeeping officer and his friend were arrested for alleged possession of shabu in Quezon City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with