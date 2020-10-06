#VACCINEWATCHPH
GSIS building in Cotabato City closed for COVID-19 disinfection
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 9:35am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System has shut down its office in Cotabato City for disinfection after one of its security guards got tested positive for COVID-19.

Its two-storey office building along Gov. Gutierrez Avenue is closed until Friday, according to an advisory the GSIS released Monday.

GSIS insiders said the guard who tested positive for COVID-19 did not have any travel history.

The GSIS Cotabato City branch said clients can submit documents pertaining to their transactions via a drop box, or transact through its email,  gsiscotabato@gsis.gov.ph, or via its Facebook page.

The GSIS also operates service kiosk in the People's Palace — the seat of the city government — and at the nearby Bangsamoro regional capitol.

The GSIS security guard infected with coronavirus is now under quarantine.

