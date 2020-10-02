#VACCINEWATCHPH
Batangas ex-vice mayor, other local execs nabbed in illegal cockfight
Image shows a cockfight.
Pixabay/ToanNguyen
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 4:47pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — Fourteen people, including a former vice mayor, councilor and barangay captain were arrested for illegal cockfighting in Alitagtag town in Batangas Wednesday noon.

Batangas Police Provincial Director PCOL Rex Arvin Torres Malimban identified those arrested as former Vice Mayor Manuel Gutierrez, Municipal Councilor Jerome Garcia, barangay captain Antonio Chavez and 11 others. 

Malimban said said the operatives recovered 12 fighting cocks, 36 tare and bet money amounting to P29,560.00

Arrested suspects will be charged with the violation of PD 1602 (Illegal Cockfighting), Republic Act 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act) and Republic Act 11332 (Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Event of Public Health Concern Act).

Malimban reminded the public to stay at home and abide by existing rules and regulations especially in this time of pandemic

