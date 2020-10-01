Magnitude 5.3 quake rocks Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists reported a magnitude 5.3 earthquake which struck Surigao del Sur early Thursday morning.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) located the quake's epicenter at 63 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Bayabas. It jolted the area at around 6:10 a.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity IV (moderately strong) in Bayabas, Phivolcs said.

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) was registered in Surigao City.

"This is an aftershock of the September 21, 2020 [Magnitude 5.7] Bayabas, Surigao Del Sur earthquake event," Phivolcs' bulletin read.

It added that neither aftershocks or damage are expected following the quake. — Bella Perez-Rubio