Quezon City police round up 95 quarantine violators in local resto-bar

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City police arrested 95 people early Saturday morning for violating the city's quarantine and health protocols at a resto-bar.

Quezon City Police District Director PBGen Ronnie Montejo said that the Kamuning Police Station was informed by City Councilor Allan Francisco about the ongoing operation of Guilly's Restobar along Tomas Morato.

Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and confirmed the establishment's continued operation.

They immediately apprehended 95 people who were caught drinking alcohol despite the city ordinance on liquor regulation among other health protocols.

The rounded up individuals were brought to the Kamuning Police Station and will be charged with violation of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act (Republic Act 11332), as well as local ordinances.

Montejo told the public that since Metro Manila is still under general community quarantine, certain restrictions will continue to be enforced in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.