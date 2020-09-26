#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Quezon City police round up 95 quarantine violators in local resto-bar
Members of the QCPD Station 10 apprehended 95 individuals after they were caught violating the community quarantine health protocols at a bar and restaurant in Quezon City past midnight on Sep. 26, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Quezon City police round up 95 quarantine violators in local resto-bar
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City police arrested 95 people early Saturday morning for violating the city's quarantine and health protocols at a resto-bar.

Quezon City Police District Director PBGen Ronnie Montejo said that the Kamuning Police Station was informed by City Councilor Allan Francisco about the ongoing operation of Guilly's Restobar along Tomas Morato.

Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and confirmed the establishment's continued operation.

They immediately apprehended 95 people who were caught drinking alcohol despite the city ordinance on liquor regulation among other health protocols.

The rounded up individuals were brought to the Kamuning Police Station and will be charged with violation of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act (Republic Act 11332), as well as local ordinances.

Montejo told the public that since Metro Manila is still under general community quarantine, certain restrictions will continue to be enforced in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QCPD QUEZON CITY TOMAS MORATO AVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teacher caught having sex with student in classroom
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
A 39-year-old public school teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with his student in a classroom...
Nation
fbfb
Actress sues ex-broadcaster over pregnancy rumor
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto filed a cybercrime complaint against former broadcaster Jay Sonza before the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbfb
NBI official, brod in BI nabbed for extortion
By Rey Galupo | 3 days ago
A National Bureau of Investigation official and his brother, who works in the Bureau of Immigration, were arrested in an entrapment...
Nation
fbfb
Marine transport service manager killed
By Rey Galupo | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
An operations manager of a marine transport service firm died before dawn yesterday, around 12 hours after he was ambushed in Tondo, Manila.
Nation
fbfb
4 online child sex abuse victims rescued
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Four minors believed to be victims of online sexual exploitation were rescued in Taguig City on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Soldiers seize BIFF makeshift bomb-making facility in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 43 minutes ago
Soldiers found Friday in an upland area in Ampatuan town some 50 kilos of ordnance convertible to improvised explosive devices...
Nation
fbfb
‘Don’t use pandemic to delay 2022 polls’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The 2022 national elections should push through as scheduled under the 1987 Constitution despite the onset of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Groups oppose Duterte Youth nominee
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Youth leaders and a poll watchdog yesterday opposed the impending proclamation of Ducielle Cardema as representative of the...
Nation
fbfb
Another Cayetano staff catches virus
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Another staff of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the...
Nation
fbfb
SC allows virtual hearings nationwide
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court started allowing virtual hearings nationwide on Thursday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the cou...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with