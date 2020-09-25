STL resumption in more areas OKâ€™d

MANILA, Philippines — Small town lottery (STL) operations will resume in seven more areas.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said STL games would resume in Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Nueva Vizcaya, Surigao del Sur, Davao del Sur, Olongapo City and Cotabato City.

“Health and safety protocols by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases), LGUs (local government units), PCSO and other concerned agencies shall be strictly implemented,” the PCSO said.

The PCSO said STL operations would be automatically suspended if the areas are placed under enhanced community quarantine or modified ECQ.

“All STL areas not mentioned shall remain suspended,” the PCSO said.

STL operations resumed in Ilocos Norte and Nueva Vizcaya on Sept. 16 and Ilocos Norte on Wednesday.

Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, had earlier said the other provinces are ”not yet ready” to resume STL operations.

The PCSO suspended STL and other licensed games on March 17 with the imposition of ECQ over Luzon and most parts of the country due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.