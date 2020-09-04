#VACCINEWATCHPH
House inquiry urged into North Cotabato ambush incident
Authorities investigate the crime scene of the ambush incident in Barangay Aringgay in Kabacan town, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 3:43pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six Mindanao lawmakers are pushing forward an inquiry on the August 29 brutal killing of nine Moro men in the premises of the University of Southern Mindanao in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Congressmen Esmael Mangudadatu of Maguindanao, Rashidin Matba of Tawi-Tawi, Munir Arbison of Sulu, Ansaruddin Adiong and Yasser Balindong of the 1st and 2nd  districts of Lanao del Sur, respectively, Anak Mindanao Party-list Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan and Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman (Basilan) together filed last September 2 House Resolution 1183 seeking an inquiry on the incident in aid of legislation.

Mangudadatu, congressional representative of the 2nd district of Maguindanao, said the resolution was prompted by the seeming “premeditated execution” of the nine men by gunmen in Barangay Aringgay in Kabacan town.

The fatalities, Kors Salilangan, Sandigan Zailon, Benladin Dimanalao, Musaid Jaiden, Romeo Balatamay, Katindig Kagayawon, Fahad Mandigan, Budsal Lipusan and Tong Guiaman, died from multiple bullet wounds.

They were on separate motorcycles en route to the town proper of Kabacan from Barangay Aringgay when gunmen blocked their route and shot one after another with assault rifles.

Mangudadatu said House Resolution 1183 urges the committees on public order and safety and the Muslim affairs of Congress to conduct an inquiry on the alleged involvement of state security men in the atrocity.

The North Cotabato police has organized a special investigation task group, or SITG, composed of probers from the office of the provincial police director, Col. Henry Villar, agents from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and representatives from the local government unit of Kabacan, to identify the culprits for prosecution.

“We want an inquiry on the incident in aid of legislation. The incident is so saddening if not sickening. Nine lives were lost in that so condemnable atrocity,” Mangudadatu said.

Talks have been spreading around since Monday purporting that policemen were involved in the carnage.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, a congresswoman for three consecutive terms prior to her election as provincial governor during the 2019 polls, said she is thankful to Mangudadatu and his five colleagues for their initiative.

“The provincial government, in the meantime, is focused on really getting into the bottom of this,” Catamco said.

The Police Regional Office-12 relieved early this week from his post the police chief of Kabacan, Major Peter Pinalgan, to ensure the impartiality of the SITG’s effort to put closure to the carnage. 

