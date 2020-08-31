Westmincom: Mastermind behind Jolo blasts still in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Abu Sayyaf bomber believed to be the mastermind of the twin suicide bombings attacks in Jolo last week and two Indonesian accomplices are still in the province of Sulu, the military Western Mindanao Command said.

"As of yesterday (August 30), they are still there," Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Westmincom chief, said of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan and of Indonesians Andi Baso and Reski Fantasya, alias Cici.

Vinluan confirmed the terrorists' whereabouts after troops clashed with the group over the weekend.

"It was their group that the troops encountered there in Sulu," Vinluan said.

The encounter in Barangay Kabbon Takas, Patikul town left an Army ranger and two Abu Sayyaf killed. The firefight also left seven soldiers injured.

Mundi Sawadjaan was reported to have slipped out of Sulu with Andi Baso and Reski Fantasya, alias Cici, Fantasya is the wife of Abu Sayyaf and ISIS leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

Mundi, a nephew of Hatib, is a bomb expert and tagged to have orchestrated the twin suicide bombing attacks last August 24 that killed 15 and injured more than 70 others in downtown Jolo.

Planned attack in Zamboanga

Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar confirmed reports released by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) regional office here about the plot of the trio to launch terror attacks in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The report prompted the city and the region to raise the alert status to red and put up more security checkpoints. Authorities have also released posters of Mundi and the two Indonesian terror cohorts.

The city government also a reward of P3 million each for information leading to the arrest or "neutralization" of Mundi and Baso.

Gen. Vinluan confirmed that the terror suspects had planned to escape from Sulu since May this year.

"Kayang lang nahirapan dahil sa security measures at dahil na rin sa covid protocols na inimplement ng Sulu at saka ng Zamboanga City (However, they found it difficult due to the security measures and also because of the COVID protocols that was implemented in Sulu and Zamboanga City)," Vinluan said.

Vinluan lauded the city government for its security measures.

"What's good there the pictures of the suspects were published and the more the three suspects will be hesitant to travel because they will be recognized now by the people," Vinluan said.

He said security has been tightened around potential targets in case other terrorists might have plans to launch more attacks.