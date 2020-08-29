TUCP seeks ratification of Work in Fishing Convention

MANILA, Philippines — The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) has called for the immediate ratification of International Labor Convention 188 or the Work in Fishing Convention.

TUCP party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza filed House Resolution 1152, calling on the Senate to ratify the convention to address exploitation and oppression of Filipino fishermen on both foreign and domestic commercial fishing vessels as well as put an end to illegal, unreported and unregulated work in commercial fishing.

“TUCP believes that ratification of the... convention is made urgent with numerous reports of Filipino fishermen being abandoned abroad and left to fend for themselves,” Mendoza, chairman of the House committee for overseas workers affairs, said.

He cited the plight of 96 fishermen on Chinese fishing vessel Fu Yuan Yu who did not receive their salaries and benefits for more than three months.

“Some of their co-workers died at sea and their remains have yet to be brought home to their families. These workers deserve to be compensated on time for the services they rendered,” Mendoza said.

He urged the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to assist the workers in claiming their unpaid wages.

“Local manning agencies should be compelled to have licenses that cover the entire life of the deployment contracts of their workers. If no safeguards are adopted, TUCP fears that the POEA has not learned its lesson, and there will be more cases of abuse and injustice to our fishermen,” TUCP vice president Luis Corral said.