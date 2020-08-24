LIST: LTFRB allows resumption of 1,333 jeepneys in 23 routes

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed 1,333 traditional public utility jeepneys back on the road to ply 23 routes in Metro Manila starting Wednesday, August 26, it said in a statement sent to reporters.

This brings the total number of unsuspended traditional jeepneys 13,776, which is still a small fraction of the estimated 74,000 traditional PUJs idled by the stoppage in public transportation, and whose drivers have been left jobless for over five months now.

The estimate came from transport group Piston, who continue to call for 100% resumption for jeepney drivers and operators, saying the current 19% allotment is hardly good news for the families of operators forced to beg on the streets.

According to the transportation department's Memorandum Circular 2020-040, the new routes opening on Wednesday bring the total to 149 routes for traditional PUJs and will include:

T132 Napocor Village/NIA Ville - SM North EDSA

T133 NAPOCOR/NIA Ville - Mindanao Ave. Congressional

T134 Bagbaguin - Malinta

T234 Katipunan - Marcos Ave./University Ave. via UP

T369 Libertad - PRC

T370 Santol - Pina Ave. via Buenos Aires

T371 Blumentritt - Divisoria

T372 Blumentritt - Libertad via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto

T373 Libertad - Retiro via Mabini, Sta. Cruz, L Guinto

T374 España - Rizal Ave. via Blumenttrit

T375 Blumentritt - Retiro

T376 Arroceros - Blumentritt via Dimasalang

T377 Ayala - P. Burgos/J.P. Rizal

T378 Baclaran - Blumentritt via Mabini, Sta. Cruz

T379 Baclaran - Blumentritt via Quiapo/Mabini

T380 Dapitan - Pier South

T381 Divisoria - Libertad via L. Guinto

T382 Divisoria - Libertad via Mabini

T383 Divisoria - TM Kalaw via Jones Bridge

T384 España - Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.

T385 Project 4 - TM Kalaw via Cubao, E. Rodriguez

T386 Pier South - Retiro via Sta. Cruz

T405 Multinational Village - Gate along Imelda Ave.

This comes after transport collectives earlier this weekend held a protest demonstration

In a text message to Philstar.com, Mody Floranda, president of transport group Piston, said that despite the higher numbers of public utility vehicles being deployed with the implementation of general community quarantine, the group wants all jeepney drivers allowed back on the road.

"What we're asking for is for 100% of [traditional jeepneys] to be able to ride again and serve the public and help lift the economy of our country. We want drivers and operators to have a livelihood again and for the public to have rides going to work again, and we want the drivers to be given their aid," he said.

Outside of traditional PUJs, the Department of Transportation has also allotted the following modes for commuters:

Public Utility Bus (PUB) – 31 routes; 3,696 units

Point-to-Point Bus – 33 routes; 364 units

Taxi - 20,493

Transport Network Vehicles Services (TNVS) - 23,776

UV Express – 51 routes; 1,621 units

Modern Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) – 45 routes; 786 units

In an earlier Philstar.com story though, transport economist and advocate Robert Siy, a member of the Move as One transport coalition corroborated Floranda's claims in a text message, saying: “Every bit helps, but the numbers are still far from sufficient."

"With the return to GCQ, more people will need public transport; if supply is inadequate, there will be pressure to crowd inside vehicles and at stops and terminals," Siy said.

"The numbers announced by LTFRB are the vehicles authorized to operate, but the figures do not reflect the services that are available; the reality is that many transport operators decide not to operate, even after being authorized, because they are not able to earn enough due to the physical distancing and reduced capacity inside vehicles," he added.

'Gradual, calculated resumption of transport'

Sought for comment by Philstar.com, transportation spokesperson Goddes Libiran said in a text message: "The ones that aren't allowed to ride are jeepneys that are no longer road-worthy."

"Even if a unit isn't brand new, if it passes the roadworthiness test of the LTO, it will pass. Now talking about the pandemic, we can't let all the vehicles out because that will defeat the purpose of quarantine. We’re still in GCQ. Our approach is a gradual, calibrated, and calculated resumption of public transport," she said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Months into the quarantine, both the Land Transportation Office and the LTFRB have not been keen on providing figures on their roadworthiness test and driver applicants, respectively. Though data on the existing demand is scarce, the need for transportation options has long been established over the past 156 days of community quarantine and only rises by the day.

For jeepney drivers and operators, the long wait for a gradual and calibrated resumption only adds to an already grueling five months without work, where many reported not receiving any social amelioration aid either.

At a webinar organized in late June, commuter advocacy group Move As One Coalition, said: "If we assume that 50% of trips resume during COVID-19, there will be 14 million trips by public transport, walking, or cycling. If we continue to stop jeepney operations, around 4.8 million trips will not be served."

In an earlier text message, Floranda told Philstar.com: "Drivers and operators are hoping they can go back to earning a living. They're ready to follow regulations, like putting up dividers in jeeps to ensure the public’s health and safety."