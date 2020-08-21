#VACCINEWATCHPH
LSI raped in Leyte quarantine facility
Miriam Desacada (The Philippine Star) - August 21, 2020 - 12:00am

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — Police officers in Villaba, Leyte arrested on Wednesday a suspect in the alleged rape of a locally stranded individual (LSI) in the town’s quarantine facility.

Lt. Ricky Rubillos, acting town police chief, said Ronie Condes, 49, security guard at the isolation facility in Sitio Cayangian, Barangay Tingub, was accused by a 44-year-old LSI, who arrived from Cebu, of raping her at gunpoint on Aug. 15 and 17.

The victim bared her ordeal to medical workers who relayed it to the administrator of the facility, who in turn informed Mayor Jorge Veloso.

The victim was accompanied by barangay captain Clemencia Asas in filing the complaint. Inquest proceedings were held in nearby Palompon town.

