LRT-1 to close Roosevelt station

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) will close its Roosevelt station from Sept. 5 to Dec. 28 to allow for the construction of a common station.

The common station is expected to connect the LRT-1, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the MRT Line 7. The MRT-7 is expected to be finished by 2022.

The Roosevelt station’s closure would leave the Balintawak station as the temporary terminal of LRT-1 for passengers coming from northern Metro Manila.

The LRT-1’s remaining 19 stations would be operational, according to the Light Rail Manila Corp.

LRT-1 stations are expected to reopen once the government lifts the modified enhanced community quarantine on Metro Manila by Aug. 18.