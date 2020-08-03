DFA suspends passport services, consular operations in areas under MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that it would be suspending passport services and consular operations in Metro Manila and other areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine.
This follows President Rodrigo Duterte's decision, announced Sunday night, to put Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under MECQ from August 4 to to August 18.
The DFA said this temporary suspension of operations would be enforced in "the Office of Consular Affairs (OCA) in Aseana Parañaque City, all Consular Offices (CO) in Metro Manila, and the COs in Malolos, Dasmariñas, Laguna and Antipolo."
"Passport applicants with confirmed appointments during these dates will be accommodated beginning 19 August until 30 September 2020, Mondays to Fridays, during regular business hours," the agency added.
The same goes for those "seeking Authentication, Civil Registration, and other consular services."
The DFA also reminded passport applicants who are affected by the declaration of MECQ that there is no need for them to reschedule or cancel their confirmed appointments.
However, it advised that the same applicants prepare contingencies for their travel plans in light of the announced delays.
"[Due] to logistical limitations in light of the MECQ, there may be some delays in the production, delivery, and availability of passports nationwide, and at our Philippine Embassies and Consulates General until the MECQ period ends and our logistics partners’ operations are stabilized," the agency added.
The department directed those with concerns to contact the consular office where their appointments were originally scheduled.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
