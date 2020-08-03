COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This undated photo shows Filipinos availing of the Department of Foreign Affairs' consular services.
DFA via PIA
DFA suspends passport services, consular operations in areas under MECQ
(Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that it would be suspending passport services and consular operations in Metro Manila and other areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine.

This follows President Rodrigo Duterte's decision, announced Sunday night, to put Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under MECQ from August 4 to to August 18.

The DFA said this temporary suspension of operations would be enforced in "the Office of Consular Affairs (OCA) in Aseana Parañaque City, all Consular Offices (CO) in Metro Manila, and the COs in Malolos, Dasmariñas, Laguna and Antipolo."

"Passport applicants with confirmed appointments during these dates will be accommodated beginning 19 August until 30 September 2020, Mondays to Fridays, during regular business hours," the agency added.

The same goes for those "seeking Authentication, Civil Registration, and other consular services."

The DFA also reminded passport applicants who are affected by the declaration of MECQ that there is no need for them to reschedule or cancel their confirmed appointments.

However, it advised that the same applicants prepare contingencies for their travel plans in light of the announced delays.

"[Due] to logistical limitations in light of the MECQ, there may be some delays in the production, delivery, and availability of passports nationwide, and at our Philippine Embassies and Consulates General until the MECQ period ends and our logistics partners’ operations are stabilized," the agency added.

The department directed those with concerns to contact the consular office where their appointments were originally scheduled.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 3, 2020 - 12:32pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

August 3, 2020 - 12:32pm

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines may reach 220,000 by the end of August if Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine, UP Professor Ranjit Rye says.

Now that Metro Manila and nearby provinces will return to modified GCQ, there would be 50,000 to 70,000 cases less, he adds.

August 3, 2020 - 8:39am

Vice President Leni Robredo calls for another batch of volunteers for her team's COVID-19 response operations in Metro Manila.

"MECQ has just been declared. We will be activating most of the services we offered for our frontliners in March and April," Robredo says.

Those who are interested to volunteer may email ovpcovid19volunteers@gmail.com with the following details: name, address, contact number and email address.

August 3, 2020 - 8:34am

As Metro Manila goes under modified enhanced community quarantine, MRT-3 announces that it will suspend its operations from August 4 to 18 or until the capital region will go back to general community quarantine.

"Pinapayuhan ang lahat ng mga commuters na manatili sa kani-kanilang bahay at iwasan ang paglabas ng bahay sapagkat magiging mahigpit na ang seguridad sa iba-ibang lugar," MRT-3 says in a statement.

August 2, 2020 - 3:32pm

Going back into lockdown would be a "serious and sweeping decision with equally serious repercussions across the board," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a statement quoted in media.

She says there is no assurance that a return to the Enhanced Community Quarantine as requested by medical frontliners "will have the effects the frontliners anticipate."

She adds that she hopes the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease would dialogue with medical frontliners "and discuss with them each and every one of their concerns, because it might be possible that their issues, when compartmentalized, can be addressed without having to go back into lockdown."

August 2, 2020 - 12:46pm

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious may consider enhanced community quarantines at the barangay level, Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) says.

She says that the IATF can let Metro Manila's mayors "swiftly impose ECQ for clusters of barangays, city blocks, and buildings with high and medium risk of infection spread based on solid data on confirmed, probable, and suspect cases, as well as specific local conditions that influence disease spread."

"This could be a viable alternative to a Metro Manila-wide ECQ or Modified ECQ. With this approach, we spare the recently-opened small business from ECQ or MECQ shutdown, as well as residential areas which low or zero COVID-19 cases."

