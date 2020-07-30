LTFRB to open new PUV routes

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will approve new routes for public utility vehicles (PUVs) every week as Metro Manila gradually reopens its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, at least 1,943 traditional jeepneys were allowed to ply 17 routes set by the LTFRB in the metropolis.

Zona Tamayo, director of the LTFRB National Capital Region, said they would open new routes for PUVs, including buses, taxis, modern and traditional jeepneys as well as UV Express services.

Tamayo said they are reviewing modes that will be opened per week based on the instructions of Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Tamayo said they are coordinating with the Department of Transportation, Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as well as local government units on what transport mode would be opened depending on the needs of the riding public.

Fewer than 60 jeepney routes have been opened since the enhanced community quarantine was enforced by the government in March.

The transport regulatory body is not focused on apprehending non-compliant PUV operators and drivers, Tamayo said.

“Instead, we remind them to comply with health and safety protocols,” she said.

EDSA barriers

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said some of the concrete barriers along EDSA would be replaced with bollards following a series of accidents.

“In the next few weeks, lalagyan po natin ng bollards na mas manipis,” MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said in an interview on dzBB.

Garcia said some of the concrete slabs would be retained to prevent commuters from crossing the highway.

Earlier, the MMDA recorded three accidents involving the lane separator rammed by speeding buses. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab