GOLDEN: The Manila city hall clock tower sports a new paint job yesterday.
Edd Gumban
Manila refurbishes City Hall clock tower
(The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila’s newly refurbished city hall clock tower, the country’s own version of London’s “Big Ben,” is a new beacon of hope and pride for Manilans, Mayor Isko Moreno said over the weekend.

In a statement, Moreno said he ordered the clock tower painted gold so that it sparkles during the day and exudes a calming effect at night.

The clock is checked from time to time to ensure all its faces show the same time, he added.

Without going into detail, Moreno said more improvements will be done to the clock tower to make it one of Manila’s foremost attractions.

The clock tower, one of the biggest of its kind in the country, at 100 feet, was designed by Antonio Toledo and completed in the 1930s.

