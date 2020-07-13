Sandiganbayan closed after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan closed its offices on Monday after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"This step is necessary to enable the Sandiganbayan to conduct an immediate and thorough disinfection of its entire building and to conduct tracing/monitoring of the health of the Court's employees," presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang said in a memo dated July 12, Sunday.

Cabotaje-Tang said the decision to temporarily close the office was made during an emergency meeting held on Sunday, amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Quezon City and after two of its employees showed positive for the deadly respiratory disease via swab tests.

She added that all justices, officials, and employees "will continue to perform their work/functions and discharge the Court's mandate under alternative work arrangements."

The court may still be contacted through its hotline and email address which can be found on the Sandiganbayan website.

Data from the DOH tracker as of July 9 showed that Quezon City, where Sandiganbayan is located, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila with 4,190 confirmed cases. — Bella Perez-Rubio