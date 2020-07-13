Sandiganbayan closed after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan closed its offices on Monday after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"This step is necessary to enable the Sandiganbayan to conduct an immediate and thorough disinfection of its entire building and to conduct tracing/monitoring of the health of the Court's employees," presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang said in a memo dated July 12, Sunday.
Cabotaje-Tang said the decision to temporarily close the office was made during an emergency meeting held on Sunday, amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Quezon City and after two of its employees showed positive for the deadly respiratory disease via swab tests.
She added that all justices, officials, and employees "will continue to perform their work/functions and discharge the Court's mandate under alternative work arrangements."
The court may still be contacted through its hotline and email address which can be found on the Sandiganbayan website.
Data from the DOH tracker as of July 9 showed that Quezon City, where Sandiganbayan is located, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila with 4,190 confirmed cases. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
St. Luke's Medical Center announces that both its hospitals in Quezon City and Taguig City have reached full capacity of allocated COVID-19 beds in the intensive care unit.
The hospital asks the public to consider bringing critically ill COVID-19 patients to other hospitals.
"Both hospitals remain open to accommodate admissions and treatment of non-COVID19 cases, including outpatient procedures," SLMC says in a statement.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Wednesday announces that she tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement posted on the Facebook page the Quezon City government, Belmonte says she might have gotten he virus from visiting health centers and hospitals, special concern lockdown areas and communities in the city.
"Nangyari po ito sa kabila ng aking ibayong pag-iingat, pagsusuot ng facemask, madalas na paghugas ng kamay at social distancing," Belmonte says.
CNN Philippines goes off the air temporarily as its Mandaluyong office is disinfected, the station's staff announce.
A member of the network's utility staff tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the disinfection.
The MRT-3 will suspend its operations from Tuesday, July 7, the Department of Transportation announces.
"The temporary shutdown will be undertaken to give way to RT-PCR (swab) testing of all MRT-3 personnel, including those of its maintenance provider and subcontractors, to prevent further spread of the disease, and, most importantly, to protect the health and safety of both its personnel and commuters," it says.
The suspension of operations will be until July 11, although the MRT-3 management says the shutdown may last "until RT-PCR testing confirms a sufficient number of COVID-19 negative personnel to enable resumption of at least limited operations."
"To help ferry commuters, the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program will continue with 90 buses and fixed dispatching interval of every 3 minutes. In addition, 150 buses will be deployed for the EDSA Busway service, carrying passengers between Monumento and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)," it also says.
The MRT-3 on Monday deploys a fewer number of trains as more MRT personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Up to 186 MRT personnel have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday 6 p.m.
As of 8:10 a.m., the MRT- said it has 10 to 11 trains running, down from last week's 16 to 19 trains.
MRT personnel who have contracted the virus have been admitted to government quarantine facilities in the World Trade Center, Philippine Arena and PhilSports Arena.
