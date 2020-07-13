COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
File photo shows Sandiganbayan Centennial Building in Quezon City.
File
Sandiganbayan closed after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan closed its offices on Monday after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"This step is necessary to enable the Sandiganbayan to conduct an immediate and thorough disinfection of its entire building and to conduct tracing/monitoring of the health of the Court's employees," presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang said in a memo dated July 12, Sunday.

Cabotaje-Tang said the decision to temporarily close the office was made during an emergency meeting held on Sunday, amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Quezon City and after two of its employees showed positive for the deadly respiratory disease via swab tests.

She added that all justices, officials, and employees "will continue to perform their work/functions and discharge the Court's mandate under alternative work arrangements."

The court may still be contacted through its hotline and email address which can be found on the Sandiganbayan website.

Data from the DOH tracker as of July 9 showed that Quezon City, where Sandiganbayan is located, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila with 4,190 confirmed cases. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SANDIGANBAYAN
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 13, 2020 - 2:25pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

July 13, 2020 - 2:25pm

St. Luke's Medical Center announces that both its hospitals in Quezon City and Taguig City have reached full capacity of allocated COVID-19 beds in the intensive care unit.

The hospital asks the public to consider bringing critically ill COVID-19 patients to other hospitals.

"Both hospitals remain open to accommodate admissions and treatment of non-COVID19 cases, including outpatient procedures," SLMC says in a statement.

July 8, 2020 - 10:51am

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Wednesday announces that she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page the Quezon City government, Belmonte says she might have gotten he virus from visiting health centers and hospitals, special concern lockdown areas and communities in the city.

"Nangyari po ito sa kabila ng aking ibayong pag-iingat, pagsusuot ng facemask, madalas na paghugas ng kamay at social distancing," Belmonte says.

July 7, 2020 - 5:14pm

CNN Philippines goes off the air temporarily as its Mandaluyong office is disinfected, the station's staff announce.

A member of the network's utility staff tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the disinfection.

July 6, 2020 - 5:14pm

The MRT-3 will suspend its operations from Tuesday, July 7, the Department of Transportation announces.

"The temporary shutdown will be undertaken to give way to RT-PCR (swab) testing of all MRT-3 personnel, including those of its maintenance provider and subcontractors, to prevent further spread of the disease, and, most importantly, to protect the health and safety of both its personnel and commuters," it says.

The suspension of operations will be until July 11, although the MRT-3 management says the shutdown may last "until RT-PCR testing confirms a sufficient number of COVID-19 negative personnel to enable resumption of at least limited operations." 

"To help ferry commuters, the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program will continue with 90 buses and fixed dispatching interval of every 3 minutes. In addition, 150 buses will be deployed for the EDSA Busway service, carrying passengers between Monumento and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)," it also says.

July 6, 2020 - 9:00am

The MRT-3 on Monday deploys a fewer number of trains as more MRT personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Up to 186 MRT personnel have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday 6 p.m.

As of 8:10 a.m., the MRT- said it has 10 to 11 trains running, down from last week's 16 to 19 trains.

MRT personnel who have contracted the virus have been admitted to government quarantine facilities in the World Trade Center, Philippine Arena and PhilSports Arena.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID infections in PNP hit 1,063
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 19 new coronavirus disease 2019 infections among PNP personnel on Saturday, bringing...
Nation
fbfb
Journalist accosted for quarantine breach
By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 days ago
Nearly 1,000 individuals, including journalist and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino, were rounded up in Quezon City yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
Pangasinan village on lockdown
By Cesar Ramirez | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay in San Nicolas town in this province has been placed on lockdown after a resident tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Maritime cops nabbed for extortion
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The chief of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group in Masbate and his two men were arrested yesterday for allegedly extorting money from an operator of a fishing vessel.
Nation
fbfb
21 soldiers in Negros Oriental test positive for COVID
By Gilbert Bayoran | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Twenty-one soldiers of the Army’s 302nd Infantry Brigade in Negros Oriental have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID 19.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
TPLEX completion seen this week
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The last segment that will complete the 89.21-kilometer expressway from Tarlac City to Rosario town in La Union will open...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
50 back-riding couples pulled over – HPG
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
No couples faking their relations have been apprehended so far by authorities implementing back-riding protocols for motorcycles...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Sandigan junks Sabio’s appeal on graft conviction
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied another appeal of former Presidential Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio seeking...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
10 generals vie for top AFP post
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Ten generals are being considered to replace Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., who is set to...
Nation
fbfb
2 rebels slain in clashes
By Roel Pareño | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Two suspected New People’s Army guerrillas were killed in separate encounters in Zamboanga del Norte over the weekend.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with